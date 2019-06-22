Brandi Glanville Says She Loves Kyle Richards After Offering Condolences To Lisa Vanderpump On Twitter

Brandi Glanville may be on the verge of a full-time return to 'RHOBH.'

Brandi Glanville is reacquainting herself with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast ahead of production on the upcoming 10th season of the show.

This week, as she offered her condolences to former co-star Lisa Vanderpump — who recently suffered the tragic loss of her mother, Jean Vanderpump — the mother of two posted her thoughts on the latest episode of Season 9 and told her fans and followers on Twitter that she loves drunk Kyle Richards.

“Omg I f**king LOVE drunk [Kyle Richards],” Glanville tweeted on June 20, adding a couple of “truth” hashtags.

As fans may have heard, Glanville and Richards recently reconciled after feuding for the past several years. As some will recall, the ladies frequently butted heads during their time together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and during Glanville’s last season on the show, their drama reached an all-time high as Glanville inserted herself into the Richards sisters’ family drama.

During her five seasons on the show, Glanville was extremely close to Kim Richards. Because of her drinking habits, many questioned whether or not the relationship was in the best interest of Kim’s sobriety.

Although things between Glanville and Richards have been extremely tense at times, they are now in a great place, and Glanville is enjoying tuning into the new episodes of Season 9. As for a potential return, her reconciliation with Richards could be the key to getting back on the show.

In March of last year, prior to Glanville’s cameo appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ninth season, Andy Cohen addressed the possibility of Glanville returning to the series full-time and explained what she would need to do to make it happen.

Loading...

“The problem is, she’s not connected with any of the women,” Cohen explained to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “If somehow Brandi and [Lisa Vanderpump], or Brandi and Kyle [Richards], or if she wound up legitimately becoming good friends with a few of those women, then I think that would be great. Then we would bring her back. Right now … she’s still on an island.”

“I mean, if that’s what Brandi wants to do,” he added. “I’m not assigning her that assignment.”

Also during last year’s interview, Cohen mentioned how Danielle Staub was able to return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey after establishing a friendship with Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.