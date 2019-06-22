Trump Posts Video Showing Him Running For President Indefinitely As He Talks Staying After A Second Term

Donald Trump doesn’t seem content to just focus on the upcoming 2020 election. During recent campaign events and on his Twitter account, he has been looking forward as many as three to five terms, or even staying on as president indefinitely.

Trump recently posted a doctored video of a Time magazine cover that depicts him campaigning for office indefinitely. The video, which is an altered version of a magazine cover from October, 2018, shows campaign yard signs from 2024-2044. The title of the story is “How Trumpism Outlasts Trump,” but it has been altered to show yard signs scrolling from 2048 and every four years after before it jumps to 100 years and finally ends with “Trump 4EVA.” Trump stands behind this last sign as though he is listening while standing behind a podium.

He pinned the tweet to the top of his feed without a caption and it has been favorited by over 225,000 people at this point.

Trump has often joked that he thinks he should stick around for a third or even fifth term, and some of his supporters have taken this message to heart. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the president’s fans say that since he has done so much in the two-and-a-half years that he is been in office, he should get a third term.

Last week, Trump wrote in a tweet that he thinks people would demand that he stays in office even after two terms.

“The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer?)” he wrote.

Critics say that Trump frequently makes these sorts of jokes, but in seriousness, he seems to think that extending the length of the presidency is a good idea.

According to CNN, he once said that he thought the country should entertain the idea of appointing a president for life.

“He’s now president for life,” Trump said of Chinese President Xi Jinping. “President for life. No, he’s great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.”

When the president faced backlash for one of his jokes about staying in office more than eight years, he defended himself by saying that he wouldn’t consider staying longer unless people asked for it.

“You know the last time I jokingly said that the papers start saying, ‘He’s got despotic tendencies,'” said Trump. “No, I’m not looking to do it. Unless you want to do it, that’s OK.”

Trump kicked off his 2020 campaign in Florida on June 18.