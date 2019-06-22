Karlie Kloss Flaunts Body In Low-Cut Black Lace Top On Instagram

One of the reasons that supermodel Karlie Kloss has managed to build such a successful career is that she’s not afraid to play around with her look. She’s totally at home wearing edgy, avant-garde looks on the haute couture runway. However, she’s also had a lot of success rocking angel wings and colourful lingerie on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. Pretty much everything she puts on looks totally amazing on her — including the latest look she shared with her 8.2 million followers on Instagram.

The photo, which racked up nearly 120,000 likes in less than a day, features Karlie wearing an interesting low-cut lacy top with voluminous black lace sleeves. The top has a fitted bodice with a deep V-neck that shows off her physique, and it’s made even more scandalous due to the leather features that join sections of the front to prevent it from being cut all the way down to her belly button.

It’s definitely more of a high fashion look, but many of her fans love seeing that type of content from her. The outfit is paired with smoky makeup and some simple hair. Even a few celebrities took to the comments to express their admiration, such as Serena Williams, who commented “Woahhhhhh” and Ashley Graham, who said “oh yes!! I LOVE this vibe!” Fashion superstar Nina Garcia clearly dug the high fashion vibe, commenting “gorgeous KK.”

While there are many who critique the fashion industry as a whole for the types of bodies it showcases, Karlie has always been outspoken about body positivity and loving yourself no matter what. She shared some thoughts on the matter with Elle UK back in 2017.

“Over the last 10 years, from when I started modeling to today, my body has and will continue to change — that’s the natural part of life. It’s important to accept that and focus on making sure you nurture yourself to be the healthiest version of yourself you can be. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been insecure about my height, broad shoulders, wide hips, being tall and long. Those are things I can’t change. It still takes effort to remember life is all about self-love and that everyone has insecurities.”

While she’s still working in the fashion industry, Karlie also hasn’t put all her eggs in one basket. She’s got an entrepreneurial mind and has a few ventures in the works that she’s passionate about pursuing. When she’s not on the runway in haute couture, she may very well be learning more about the world of coding, or whipping up healthy treats in the kitchen.