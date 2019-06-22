‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose Dishes On Potential Romance With Kristen Doute Before Jax Taylor’s Wedding

Could they spark a romance during the upcoming event?

Shep Rose could be on the cusp of a brand new romance.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Southern Charm star spoke of a potential relationship with Vanderpump Rules‘ Kristen Doute before opening up about his “PG-13” past with Doute’s co-star, Scheana Marie Shay.

“I know Kristen. She’s great,” he said on June 20. “I’ve not had any romantic interludes with her, but we have had a lot of fun. I wouldn’t rule it out.”

The casts of Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules have crossed paths on a number of occasions, and in addition to spending time with Doute, Rose suggested he once kissed Shay.

“I like Scheana … We went out and had a good time, and we may or may not have kissed,” he teased.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Doute has been involved in what has appeared to be an on-again, off-again romance with Brian Carter for the past several months. Although Doute confirmed they had split during the taping of the Season 7 reunion months ago, she’s been spotted with Carter in the months since and recently gave a shoutout to him on his birthday.

Along with several photos on her Instagram page, Doute labeled Carter her “best friend” and “puppy baby daddy,” which quickly sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation.

As for Scheana Marie, she was married for years to former co-star Mike Shay before divorcing in 2017 and moving on with now-ex-boyfriend Robert Parks-Valletta, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules alongside her throughout Season 6. Then, during Season 7, Shay embarked on a friends-with-benefits relationship with fellow SUR Restaurant employee Adam Spott.

Loading...

Although Shay and Doute are both coming off of some complicated relationships, it seems likely that one of them could end up enjoying a fun weekend next weekend with Rose. After all, they’ll be in Kentucky together to attend what is sure to be a star-studded wedding between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Taylor and Cartwright became engaged during the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules after enduring a messy cheating scandal one year prior. Now, as they prepare for their upcoming wedding, Taylor and Cartwright are in the midst of production on Season 8 after moving into their first home, where they plan to raise their future family.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

Southern Charm Season 6 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.