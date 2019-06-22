Ashanti Stuns In Low-Cut White Blazer

R&B superstar Ashanti has always been active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her life with her 4.7 million followers. Lately, she’s been posting a ton of spicy selfies, much to the love of her many followers.

After a series of bikini shots and a revealing jumpsuit, she shared a look that was a bit more covered up — but just as good at showing off her physique. In this particular picture, she’s wearing a white one-piece with a lot of interesting structural details — and she loved the look so much that she shared it on her Instagram stories as well. It’s tough to tell whether the blazer is covering up a pair of tiny shorts, or if it’s more of a one-piece situation, but the overall look is definitely intriguing.

The piece has one side with a long sleeve and dramatic collar, and the other side sleeveless. She’s paired it with flowing waist-length hair and a pair of sky-high stiletto sandals. The outfit’s short length does a good job of showcasing her toned, curvy legs.

Her followers loved the photo, commenting on everything from the outfit itself. to her hair and overall beauty. In the caption, she only included an ice cream cone emoji — fans aren’t quite sure where she’s headed in this particular outfit.

Given how young she still looks, it’s sometimes easy to forget just how long Ashanti has been in the industry. She got discovered when she was still a teenager and began releasing hits in her early 20s. She’s continued to build her career over the years, staying involved in music as well as branching out into the world of acting. There seems to be nothing she can’t do.

She’s been in the industry long enough that she’s seen major changes, and last year, she shared her thoughts with “Power Lunch,” as reported by CNBC.

“You have to continue to put out new records. It’s a way faster pace now. You can’t really wait because there are so many other artists dropping different things, the consumer will get bored.”

As for streaming services — which have often been contentious with artists in the music industry — her strategy is to be on all of them rather than committing to only one platform.