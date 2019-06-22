Bikini-Clad Ashley Graham & Her Mom Ride A Camel In Triple Instagram Update, Fans Don’t Approve

Ashley Graham received some serious backlash on Instagram for her latest photo share. On Saturday, the curvy Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to the popular social media platform to pay a sweet tribute to her lovely mom, Linda, on her birthday.

Often featured in her daughter’s Instagram posts, the gorgeous Linda Graham turned 54-years-old today. To celebrate the happy occasion, Ashley penned an endearing message to her mother in her post. One of the most prominent body positivity champions on today’s scene, the famous plus-size model labeled her mom as “the truest example of a woman who is confidently living her best life.” The brunette bombshell accompanied the message with a couple of photos, along with a short video of herself and her mom enjoying some bonding time on the beach.

In the triple Instagram update, Ashley and Linda were seen soaking up the sun in Morocco while going for a camel ride. Clad in matching swimwear and rocking trendy sunglasses, the curvy beauties cozied up on the back of a camel for a pair of sun-kissed snaps.

A short clip attached to the post showed the bubbly duo wobble on the back of the camel as they began their ride. Filmed against the backdrop of the deep blue sea, with the serene sky stretching overhead, the mother and daughter swayed on the back of the imposing animal as a handler lead the camel on a short walk on the beach.

The two Graham ladies flaunted some major curves in their beachside photo shoot. Ashley showed off her voluptuous figure in a tiny string bikini – a floral design from her latest Swimsuits For All collection, which put her ample cleavage front and center. Meanwhile, Linda showcased her curvaceous frame in a floral one-piece – a cut-out number in a matching print, that exposed her bare back.

While the boisterous ladies appeared to be having a blast frolicking under the hot sun, Ashley’s Instagram followers were not as impressed with their rambunctious activities. In fact, fans criticized the 31-year-old stunner for supporting animal tourism. In a series of berating comments, people pointed out that the camel appeared to be in distress, and slammed Ashely for engaging in “animal cruelty.”

“Ashley, i like you so much, but it was [sic] really necessary to climb on a camel together with mother? It is visible that the animal suffers! Bodypositive it’s good [sic], but not at the expense of sufferings [sic] of others,” read one message, trailed by a string of crying-face emoji.

“POOR ANIMALS,” wrote another person, adding four concerned-face emoji for emphasis.

“No no no – disappointed, thats [sic] animal cruelty…,” declared a third Instagram user.

“Poor camel [camel emoji and frowning-face emoji] please don’t support harmful animal tourism,” noted a fourth person.

One of Ashley’s loving fans had this to say.

“At first I liked the post out of reflex and I do love your content, but don’t use animals for your own entertainment it’s not cute.”

However, not everyone agreed with this particular point of view. Some voices explained that the situation was not nearly as distressing as it was made out to be.

“People have been riding camels for a thousand years but now it’s not ok. Get over yourselves people,” said one Instagram user.

“Lmfaooooo I wish people cared about Flint, Michigan the way y’all are caring about this camel,” remarked another.