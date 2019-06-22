Jennifer Lopez Posts Ultra-Racy Pic From Tour, Instagram Says ‘WTF Jenny’

Jennifer Lopez has been killing it on Instagram lately. With her “It’s My Party” concert tour in full swing, the global megastar has been updating her social media page with a lot of exciting new content, including sizzling photos from her performances and moving videos snapped both onstage and behind-the-scenes.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, JLo melted Instagram’s heart after sharing an emotional video of herself and her daughter, 11-year-old Emme Muniz, performing together onstage. In the inspiring clip, the proud mamma and her very talented daughter gave a stirring rendition of the song, “Limitless,” from JLo’s comedy film, Second Act. Posted yesterday to Instagram, the breathtaking duet sent fans into a frenzy, amassing more than 5.4 million views.

Before that, Jennifer treated her massive following to a steamy snapshot from her debut concert in Los Angeles, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. A few days later, the platinum-selling artist brought Instagram to its knees with a sweltering shot from her adrenaline-pumping performance in Sacramento, per another report from The Inquisitr.

Although her torrid posts from the tour found a wide appreciation on Instagram, garnering upward of 1 million likes each, the same cannot be said about her most recent photo share. Earlier today, Jennifer took to the popular social media platform to drop a new pic from her San Antonio stop on Friday night.

While the photos she shared so far have all been profoundly sultry in nature, this time around JLo decided to up the ante and posted a particularly racy shot. However, the gesture was met with a cold reaction from fans, who labeled the pic as “not classy” and blasted the singer for “showing too much.”

The photo in question saw Jennifer wearing a very revealing outfit that left most of her body exposed. Clad in a sparkling white jumper – a long-sleeved design featuring a large, nude mesh insert that ran from her chest to her thighs – the 49-year-old singer was snapped in a risqué pose that gave fans a close-up view of her lower body. Spreading her legs as she performed a sensual dance move, JLo flaunted her incredible figure in the gauzy outfit, having only an itty-bitty white thong to censor her private parts.

If the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker was hoping to bank some popularity with her post, Instagram was, regrettably, not impressed. Unlike the previous snapshots taken onstage, her latest update proved to be a lot less inspired – and even caused JLo to come under fire, as fans called her out for sharing a photo that was inappropriate for an artist of her caliber and age.

“WTF jenny,” one Instagram user commented under the ultra-racy post.

“Showing too much respect yourself,” wrote a second person.

“Jeepers I can see what she had for breakfast,” penned another one of JLo’s Instagram followers, adding an astonished-face emoji for emphasis.

“Do we really need to see your intimate parties… [sic]???,” a fourth message reads, ending in a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

Although some of JLo’s fans congratulated the artist on her performance and even found some positive things to say about the risqué photo – for instance, one person complimented Jennifer on her look, saying, “Love how your hair is flowing in the air here” – a large portion of her Instagram followers said that they “hated” the pic and branded it as “really cheap.”

“Not a classy pic, thats [sic] for sure,” said one person.

“YIKES on the barely there [sic] underwear!” noted another.

“i like you don’t get me wrong but i think you are a bit old for this type of performance… try becoming a bit more classy [sic] and suited to your age,” commented a disappointed fan.