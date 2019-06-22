Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Willow Is Late To Court While Shiloh and Alexis Face Off

Shiloh knows how to get Alexis going.

It was an interesting day on Friday’s General Hospital. Shiloh was all sorts of confident as he strolled into the courtroom in order to get his son. Meanwhile, Willow was distracted by all of the last-day-of-school happenings for her kids and their parents. It doesn’t look good for her as Diane waits for her to show up.

General Hospital spoilers coming up for Monday tease that Diane will bide her time, per SheKnows Soaps. It stands to reason that she may try to stall the proceedings until Willow shows up. Right now, it’s not looking so good for her. Nina doesn’t help much as she is heard in the previews asking if the school teacher has something more important to tend to other than her kids.

Before the judge entered the courtroom, Shiloh decided to approach Alexis as he went on and on about Kristina and Sam. The talk turned to Kristina’s pledge. He knows what she wrote, so he chose to goad Alexis about it. Shiloh insisted that he would never use the pledge, but Alexis knew better. She told him that he can come and get her. After she warned him to stay away from her and her daughters, Shiloh told her he would. However, he also said that both Sam and Kristina just couldn’t stay away from him.

That got Alexis all heated up. Diane quickly approached her and wondered why she was still there. Alexis let out her frustrations towards Shiloh, saying that Wiley wouldn’t be safe until he was locked up or in the ground. Diane wasn’t happy that she said that out loud. Is this a prelude to a possible murder mystery? This statement from Alexis may just come back to bite her later on. However, there are plenty of others in Port Charles who share this exact same sentiment.

Next week’s episodes of General Hospital will continue the fight to keep Wiley away from Shiloh. Both Julian and Brad will fight with whatever they have in order to keep their family intact. Julian doesn’t want his son Lucas’ world to fall apart, and Brad certainly doesn’t want his secret to come out either. Brad is still in panic mode, and it’s about to get worse for him as the truth will slowly be revealed about the baby switch.

Keep checking back for more General Hospital updates as they happen. Willow will eventually be completely heartbroken and Lucas will be totally blindsided by Brad. Michael will also finally be reunited with his son.