Kylie Jenner Flaunts Pert Booty In Racy New Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner is fully ready for the weekend.

The reality TV star, who is known for her over-the-top looks, took to Instagram to prove that she can still find the time to enjoy life despite her extremely busy schedule. Kylie posted a short video on her feed, in which she is seen showing off her insane hourglass figure and pert booty while strutting down the street. As the camera followed her from behind, Kylie flaunted her world-famous attributes while walking in a skin-tight blue mini-dress that fit her like a glove and enhanced her curves even more.

The blue, one-shouldered, figure-hugging dress, which was the perfect option for a dinner and night out, also featured a halter neck and a long sleeve. The 21-year-old paired it with some classic pointy heels and a clear, square-shaped purse, while she opted for wearing her long raven locks down in a sleek style with a side part and side bangs, which framed her gorgeous features perfectly. As she exited the house, Kylie had an array of fancy cars to choose from before heading for her night out.

The new Instagram clip racked up a whopping 10 million views and nearly 27,000 comments in just four hours, with many of her 138 million followers taking to the comment section to praise the makeup mogul. “the baddest,” one of her fans wrote, while another one chimed in, “okay mama,” followed by a series of fire emojis. Even her friends couldn’t help but offer their two cents, with celebrity makeup artist and one of Kylie’s closest friends Ariel writing “Damnnn Ma” alongside a bunch of fire emojis.

While it is uncertain whether the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is celebrating for any specific reason or not, it has been rumored that she may be in talks to sell her billion-dollar company, Kylie Cosmetics. According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Kylie may be considering selling a huge share of her successful company to beauty brand Coty, who also owns O.P.I., Rimmel London, and Covergirl.

Coty is reportedly looking into buying a 51% stake of Kylie Cosmetics, a transaction that would be worth about $600 million. This would be a major move for Kylie, who is the full owner of her company at the moment. The makeup brand is the main reason why she became the “youngest self-made billionaire” in the country, which started off by selling the popular lip kits and rapidly expanded into a fully-fledged, million-dollar cosmetics brand.