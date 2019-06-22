‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Admits She Was A Bridezilla: ‘I Went Through Two Wedding Dress Designers Who Quit’

The two-time 'Dancing With the Stars' champ says she knew what she wanted for her wedding day.

Cheryl Burke says she was not an easy bride to work with ahead of her wedding to Matthew Lawrence. In a recent essay for Glamour, the Dancing With the Stars pro dancer revealed that she demands perfection—mostly from herself.

In the lengthy piece, Cheryl Burke admitted that she never thought about her future wedding until Lawrence proposed to her last May. The DWTS mirrorball champ hired famed wedding planner Mindy Weiss to create her special day, but that didn’t stop the bride-to-be from attending their first meeting together with a Powerpoint presentation ready to roll. Burke said she was a bride who knew what she wanted.

“I say embrace your inner bridezilla. I sure did.”

Burke explained that she was not rude as she planned her wedding, but that she did expect things to be done her way. The pro dancer added that it’s not fair to give members of the wedding party too much input on what they wear if the bride herself has an opinion, noting that “it’s rude to give people that freedom if you’re just going to judge them afterward.”

Cheryl Burke admitted that choosing her own wedding dress was a complete nightmare.

“I went through two wedding dress designers who quit. To be honest, I think some of that had to do with the crazy contracts they wanted me to sign. Who signs a contract for a dress? When the first designer quit, I was like, “That’s rude, but moving on.’… In the end, I’m so happy because my eventual wedding designer, Romona Keveza, was the best.”

See Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Stunning First Wedding Photo ???? https://t.co/hEL0jXLTK7 — People (@people) May 24, 2019

Burke also revealed that she told her wedding party—including matron of honor Leah Remini and bridesmaid Kym Johnson Herjavec—that there were to be “no red lips.” She also gave them two dress styles to choose from.

Cheryl warned wedding party wannabes that it’s better to say no to wedding day duties than to be afraid to and then not be able to give it their all.

The Dancing With the Stars veteran said the worst part of the wedding planning was the guest list and seating chart. Cheryl also made pals Remini and figure skater/Dancing With the Stars Adam Rippon come over to her house to “rhinestone” as therapy during the wedding planning process.

“We did it on everything from the hangover kits to Tic Tac boxes. I mean, who the hell does that?” Burke admitted.”It’s therapeutic and it helped keep my attention, so I was focused and not fidgeting.”

Cheryl Burke expected RSVPs to be returned in time. The star previously pointed a finger at some rude wedding guests who left her hanging with their late RSVPs, according to People. In a hilarious video she posted just after her wedding, the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball champion sarcastically called out her tardy wedding guests who failed to properly respond to her invitation.

In addition to her RSVP-shaming video, Cheryl Burke posted a video that showed her and her sister Nicole frantically making up the seating chart for the wedding reception with a supply of poster board, highlighters, colored slips of paper and glue sticks.

Cheryl Burke ultimately tied the knot with Matthew Lawrence in a perfectly planned ceremony at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California on May 23.