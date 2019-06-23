‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, June 21: Emma Rams Into Certain Death

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, June 21 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), who was angry with Xander Avant (Adain Bradley). She was cross because Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) now knew their secret. Xander felt that it was for the best because Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) needed to know that their daughter was alive. Zoe wanted Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to stop Emma from telling Hope that her daughter did not die.

Emma and Thomas had a confrontation. Emma was determined to do the right thing and tell Hope and Liam the truth. However, Thomas felt that more harm would be done if the truth came out. He opined that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was the only mother that the baby ever knew. Emma still felt that Hope needed to know that Beth was alive. She also told Thomas that he did not love Hope because he was keeping her baby from her. She blasted Thomas and let him know that she was going to tell Hope that night. Just then, Pam entered the room, per She Knows Soaps. She needed to speak to Thomas. Emma bolted for the door, with Thomas hot on her heels.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas attempts to explain to Emma that he is trying to protect Hope by not revealing that her daughter is alive. pic.twitter.com/npEz4CgTHU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 21, 2019

Hope told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that she had just spent some time with his granddaughter. He told her that she could also be happy one day. Hope shared that she was just taking one day at a time. Ridge indicated that she could have a future with Thomas. Hope said that she would always be there for Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) but was unsure about his father.

Zoe called Hope and asked her about Emma. Hope told her that she had not seen her. After the call, Hope remembered the good times that she had with Liam. Hope became tearful as she recalled her pregnancy.

Emma was racing to get to Hope’s house. She was in her car and driving at a furious speed. At one point, she thought about calling Hope but decided she needed to talk to her in person. She then started to text Hope. Suddenly, someone bumped into her car and ran her off the road. Emma’s car flipped over and landed at the bottom of a ravine. Thomas exited his car and walked to the guardrail. He saw Emma’s mangled car and smirked. Inside the car, Emma’s head fell onto the airbag, and it appears as if she lost consciousness.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.