Fitness Model Issa Vegas Shows Off Extremely Well-Toned Booty In Latest Instagram Share

Fitness model Issa Vegas is no stranger to flaunting her enviable assets on Instagram. In fact, a quick glance at her page shows multiple skin-baring pictures which are bound to leave viewers thoroughly mesmerized.

Nonetheless, whenever she posts a new racy picture to titillate her 3.8 million fans, it becomes an instant hit which shows that fans can never get enough of Issa’s sexiness.

In the latest share, the model could be seen wearing a high-cut black bodysuit that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned booty that she put on full display.

She posed while sitting on a bed and stretching her legs and also stared right into the camera to pull off a very sexy look.

She let her blond tresses down and wore a dark red lipstick to ramp up the glamour. Finally, the stunner decided to ditch accessories so as not to take away the attention from her risqué ensemble and enviable assets.

Within a few hours of posting, and as of this writing, the picture amassed more than 107,000 likes and about 1,200 comments where fans showered the hot model with various complimentary phrases, including “amazingly sexy,” “superb booty,” “heavenly figure,” and “you’re unreal.”

“You’re the most beautiful woman that I have ever seen. I love you,” one of her fans wrote.

“I am so happy to see this hot pic early in the morning, made my day,” said another admirer.

Other fans, per usual, used hearts, kiss and fire emojis to express their admiration for the stunning model.

Prior to posting the said picture, Issa wowed her fans by posting yet another sultry snap — one which set pulses racing. In the pic, the model was featured wearing a risqué white shirt made up of mesh fabric through which she flashed her white bra and an ample amount of cleavage.

Loading...

Not only that, but her white mini skirt enabled her to show off her long legs too. The model accessorized with a white watch and a pair of sunglasses to exude style and sexiness, while she wore minimal makeup to keep her look in line with the outdoor daytime shoot.

The pic racked up 115,000 likes and 1,400 comments which prove that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to the English translation of an article by Mexican website AM, Issa is from Argentina and has a passion for fitness. She has posed for popular local and international magazines like Playboy. The model not only likes to flaunt her enviable body on Instagram but she also likes to share diet and exercise tips with her fans.