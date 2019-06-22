Shawn Mendes’ And Camila Cabello’s Fans Think That They’re Dating Because Of Video For ‘Señorita’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have a new song together called ‘Señorita’ but their steamy video for the track has fans thinking that they might be more than just musical collaborators. Shawn and Camila have previously said that they’re just friends but there are lots of commenters on social media who aren’t so convinced.

“If Shawn and Camila are just friends, me and my boyfriend are such strangers,” wrote one fan in the comments section of the Youtube video.

Another fan joked that their energy in the video made it seem like they were planning to have kids in Havana, a riff off of Camila hit song, named after Cuba’s capital city.

Commentary about their potential relationship made it to Twitter as well.

“Did Camila and Shawn announced they’re together at 1:48???” one person tweeted.

At the 1:48 point in the video Shawn and Camila stare at each other passionately. He then proceeds to take off his t-shirt as she approaches and then they caress each other while rolling around on a bed that’s in the scene.

Given the fiery chemistry in the video, it’s easy to understand why their fans think that they might be dating. But Shawn denied those rumors during an interview with Capital FM although he admitted to understanding why people are spreading them.

“You can’t expect, as an artist, to do a collaboration with a girl and for the world to not think you’re dating,” he said. “So, it’s ok. And we’re not dating.”

The song is actually a follow up to their first collaboration, a song named “I Know What You Did Last Summer” which was released in 2015. The song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“We wanted to do a song called, ‘I Know What You Did Last Winter’ and ‘I Know What We Did Last Fall,'” Cabello said in their interview with V Magazine. “[Our managers] were like, ‘No,’ and we were like, ‘What?!’ We almost fired them. We were like, ‘What do you mean? How’s that not a good idea?'”

During the chat, they pointed out the big differences between the videos of both collaborations. In “IKWYDLS” there’s lots of distance between, and in Senorita, things get very intimate between the two pop stars.

Although they’ve denied the romance rumors there’s no denying that the song is a bonafide hit. It’s currently the no. 1 trending video on Youtube and currently has 27 million views.