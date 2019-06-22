Watch DR Congo Vs. Uganda Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group A, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

The Democratic Republic of the Congo consider themselves favorites to take the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and they get a chance to test their confidence against Uganda.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo Leopards may not be the favorites heading into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament, but they certainly are not short of confidence. The team’s 32-year-old captain, Glasgow Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu, was not shy on Friday when asked about his side’s chances.

“If we correct the little things we lacked, we can go to the final or we can win,” he said, as quoted by Stadium Astro. What they “lacked” was form leading up to the tournament, placing second in their qualifying group, and drawing two pre-AFCON friendlies with Burkina Faso and Kenya. But Mulumbu and company will try to prove that their self-belief is justified when they face a spirited Uganda team in a Group A match that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Democratic Republic of the Congo vs. Uganda Saturday Africa Cup of Nations Group A match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern European Time on Saturday, June 22, at the 74,100-seat Cairo International Stadium, also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Uganda, that start time will be 5:30 p.m., Eastern Africa Time, while the game will start at 3:30 p.m. Western Africa Time in DR Congo

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET, or 7:30 a.m. PT. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 9:30 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Saturday, 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

DR Congo are ranked 49th in the world per FIFA, and have set perhaps unrealistically high expectations for themselves. Yet, the 80th-ranked Uganda Cranes are taking the AFCON competition one match at a time.

“The most vital game for us is the game with Congo. Our first game can determine our fate,” said the Cranes’ French head coach, Sebastien Desabre, as quoted by Goal. “We must win the Congo game so that we play the rest with less pressure.”

To watch a live stream of the DR Congo vs. Uganda Africa Cup of Nations showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without access to the BeIn network also have a way to watch the DR Congo-Uganda match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Leopards vs. Cranes match live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, while in Uganda and DR Congo, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON DR Congo vs. Uganda match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.