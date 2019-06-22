Lais Ribeiro Stuns In Tiny Daisy Dukes On Brazilian Vacation

Victoria’s Secret model Lais Ribeiro has been busy in sunny Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She’s not just back in her home country for fun, though — she seems to be there on some kind of campaign with the clothing company Revolve. There’s still plenty of time for play, though, and exploring the stunning city, as her Instagram selfies prove.

In her latest shot, she’s posing in a white crop top with a sweetheart neckline, metallic flat sandals, a cheeky head scarf, and a pair of barely-there daisy dukes that showcase her long legs. While she definitely still looks stunning, the overall outfit is a lot more casual than many of her looks. It’s refreshing to see another side of her personality, and she seems to be finding plenty of time to relax on her Brazilian adventure.

She’s also got some companions by her side who appear to be in Rio for the same campaign. While there are likely many models who go on shoots together and never really spend time together, Ribeiro appears to be close with the group she’s there with, as they’ve been taking selfies on girls’ night out on the town. As a born and bred Brazilian, Ribeiro seems to be tasked with finding the group the best caipirinhas in town.

Thanks to social media, followers are able to get a glimpse into the lives of models whereas they previously couldn’t. Nowadays, models will often post selfies of themselves when they’re out on a shoot or travelling to shoot something on location. They’ll share behind the scenes pictures from the make-up chair, fun videos with their fellow models, and much more. It’s definitely a great way for fans to get to know more about their favourite models and what their personalities are like.

Ribeiro isn’t just a silent model who posts feel-good photos of her tropical vacations, though. She’s aware that she has a platform thanks to her successful career in the industry, and she uses that to speak out for what she believes in.

For example, last year, Ribeiro spoke out about racism at Milan Fashion Week, as StyleCaster reporter.

“Of course [representation] has to be better every year, but it still has a ways to go. For example, I don’t go to Milan anymore. I used to love Milan, and they’re just like, ‘Oh, we have enough black girls here, you don’t need to come.’ There were two times that they said that, and I was like, ‘Is this for real?’ It has to be better, but it’s a little bit more open for us.”

Milan’s loss is Victoria’s Secret’s gain.