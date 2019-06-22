Gabrielle Union Straddles Husband Dwyane Wade In Barely There Bikini

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had no problem showing off their PDA during a fun-filled beach day with their family.

According to The Daily Mail, Gabrielle Union was photographed by paparazzi as she jumped into Dwyane Wade’s arms, straddled her husband, and pulled him in close for an embrace.

In the photos, the Bring It On star is seen sporting a skimpy little snakeskin bikini. The top flaunted the actress’s cleavage and showed off her stunning bikini body.

Union is seen putting her hourglass figure, flat tummy, and toned abs on full display. Her lean legs and muscular arms also draw the eye as she rocks the tiny swimwear.

Gabrielle has her hair parted to the side and pulled back at the base of her head. She also sports a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the rays as she and her family relax in Cannes, France.

Meanwhile, Dwyane, who only just retired from the NBA, was seen sporting a pair of light blue swimming trunks. He went shirtless in the water, showing off his toned core, and had his hair braided back into cornrows.

Wade wore a blue bandanna around his head and multiple gold chains around his neck. He also donned some shades, and was photographed playing with his and Gabrielle’s adorable 7-month-old daughter in the ocean.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gabrielle Union recently opened up about Dwyane Wade’s retirement during an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

Union joked that her husband has no idea about how to function in daily life without basketball.

“He has no idea what’s happening. When he got into the NBA, he didn’t have any money. He was pretty close to poverty. And then he’s retired now — he does OK for himself. But he’s like, ‘What is this place?! There’s got all kinds of like khaki shorts and cargo shorts. There’s all different colors!’ And I’m like, ‘That’s Old Navy.’ He’s never been to a car wash. He was like, ‘I love it there!’ I’m like, ‘The car wash?’ He’s like, ‘YES!'”

Union also joked that Wade thought that a gallon of milk cost around $20.

“He has no idea how much milk costs. He’s like, ‘What is that? About $20?’ What kind of goat’s blood milk are you — no! I’m like what?” the actress joked.

Fans can see more of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade by following the couple on their Instagram accounts.