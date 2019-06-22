Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Booty In Black Panties Amid News Of Her New Record Deal

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her curves on social media. The actress recently posted a photo of herself rocking a skimpy little outfit, much to the delight of her followers.

This week, Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself wearing a pair of tiny black panties, and not much else.

The Parent Trap actress poses in a seductive way, as she flaunts her backside for the camera. Lohan wears a see-through white blouse with frills. She shows off her flat tummy and toned abs, and also puts her lean legs on full display

Lindsay completes her look by rocking some thigh-high black leather boots, and donning a black choker around her neck. She also wears multiple bracelets on her wrist and dark polish on her fingernails.

Lohan has her long, red hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and cascade over her shoulders. Her fiery hair appears to have blonde highlights in it, and shimmers in the light.

Lindsay also sports a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, dramatic eyeliner, thick lashes, and pink blush. She also adds to her glam look by donning a shimmering glow and a dark pink color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay Lohan is getting back into the music business. LiLo as her fans call her, recently inked a brand new record deal with Tommy Mottola’s Casablanca Records.

Lohan has released two previous albums, but hasn’t given her fans any new music in over a decade.

Her first album, Speak, reached number four on the Billboard charts. She followed that up with her second album, A Little More Personal, just one year later. Both of those albums were also released under Casablanca Records, per Page Six.

Most fans know Lohan as an actress having starred in films such as Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Freaky Friday, Life-Sized, Herbie Fully Loaded, Georgia Rule, Just My Luck, and more. However, she first shot to fame by playing twin sisters in The Parent Trap.

Recently, Lindsay’s on-screen father in the movie, Dennis Quaid, gushed over her talent in the film at such as young age.

“She had me believing they were two different kids. She was a savant. She could just channel anything like that. Some people are like that and the rest of us have to work at it,” Quaid told People Magazine.

Fans can keep up with Lindsay Lohan as she works on her new album by following her on Instagram.