Nicki Minaj Seemingly Goes Off On Miley Cyrus On New Episode Of Her ‘Queen Radio’ Show

Nicki Minaj appeared to resurrect her old beef with Miley Cyrus on a new episode of her Queen Radio show on Friday. As E! Online notes, Minaj didn’t mention Cyrus’ name but made clear reference to her which left no doubt as to who she was talking about.

“Perdue chickens can never talk s–t about queens,” the rapper said. “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason.” She later seemed to mention Cyrus’ recent stint on Black Mirror and spoke about the pink wig that she wore during the episode.

In case you don’t remember the reason for their original dispute, it all started way back in 2015 when Miley Cyrus made comments about Nicki’s Minaj’s back and forth with Taylor Swift over MTV VMA nominations. At the time Minaj had a problem with the fact that the video for her song “Anaconda” was not nominated for Video Of The Year and claimed that the snub may have been related to race and body shaming.

But during an interview with The New York Times,Miley called out Nicki for having a difficult personality. ‘

“What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It’s not very polite,” she said. “You don’t have to start this pop star against pop star war. It became Nicki Minaj and Taylor in a fight, so now the story isn’t even on what you wanted it to be about.”

This isn’t the first time that Minaj has addressed Cyrus’ comments. She did so in person at the VMAs that year.

“And now, back to this b*tch who had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” Minaj said. “Miley, what’s good?”

(Warning: The video below contains coarse language)

Cyrus also recently put out a song that references Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud.

“I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi,” reads one of the lyrics.

Resurrected pop star disputes aside, Nicki Minaj also used this recent episode to release her latest single “Megatron.” The upbeat Jamaican dancehall flavored track has become the first rap song by a female artist to top the US iTunes chart, Urban Islandz reports since Minaj’s own song “Chun-Li.”

But Complex reports that she’s still facing some criticism because of the video for the song because it features her current boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.

Petty has served time for attempted rape. He also plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 2002 and went to jail for that as well. But Nicki has repeatedly indicated that his criminal past does not bother her.