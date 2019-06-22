Cardi B Wears Pasties And Fishnets Behind The Scenes Of ‘Hustlers’

Most Cardi B fans know about her days as a stripper, back before she managed to successfully launch her career as a rapper. She’s also no stranger to being on camera and performing; she appeared on a few seasons of the reality television show, Love & Hip Hop: New York.

So, when it was announced that she would be starring in a movie, it made sense as a next step for her. And when fans learned it would be a movie set in a strip club, it made even more sense. Who could better bring a stripper to life on screen than Cardi B, with her huge personality and actual experience in that world? The unconventional cast for the movie includes Madeline Brewer, Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, Lilli Reinhart, and Constance Wu.

It seems that filming is underway, because Cardi recently posted a shot on her Instagram account talking about her character and the type of lingerie she likes to wear. It seems that her character’s wardrobe won’t be leaving much to the imagination.

In the selfie she shared with her followers on Instagram, she’s wearing a tight corset, fishnet tights, calf-high silver platform boots, and a pair of ornate pasties. It’s definitely a pretty extreme look, but she’s not afraid to flaunt it, and her 46 million Instagram followers are loving it.

Cardi B is the perfect celebrity to star in the movie about a group of strippers who band together for a devious plot. She’s always been completely unafraid to discuss her past as a dancer, and doesn’t view it as something that negatively impacted her chances at rising to the top of the entertainment industry.

She discussed her past, and her lack of shame about her former occupation, with The Guardian back in 2017.

“Would people feel some type of way if I was a cashier-turned-rapper? People want me to be so full of shame that I used to dance. I would never be ashamed of it. I made a lot of money, I had a good time and it showed me a lot — it made me open my eyes about how people are, how men are, about hunger and passion and ambition.”

Fans aren’t sure what the exact plot of Hustlers will be, but the setting in the strip club might be a little too much for Cardi to bear at the moment. She’s currently in trouble for a situation that went down at a strip club last year, and Rolling Stone reports that she’s been indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies, for her involvement.