Carrie Underwood Schedules Her Whole Life, She Even Slots In Time To Cry

Carrie Underwood is a busy woman, tending to the needs of a newborn and a toddler while nursing her career, one concert and interview at a time. Still, the 36-year-old finds time for everything. She even makes room in her busy schedule to cry for no reason at all.

At least that’s what The Daily Mail via People had to say on Friday.

“Sometimes I feel like I just need to cry, for no reason, and there’s not anything that happened. I’ve learned to be OK with that, whereas five or 10 years ago I would have been like, ‘Oh my God, something’s wrong with me!'”

Apparently, Carrie — who ironically is traveling these days for her Cry Pretty tour –was concerned with the fact that she needs to schedule a weeping session even when she has nothing to be emotional about in that way.

So what does this country girl do? She turns to her mom for advice.

After Underwood asked if this “weird” ritual was just too, well, weird, Carrie’s mom Carole came back with some advise that showed she was totally understanding. She told her daughter to hang in there but to do whatever it is that makes her feel better.

Carole said, “It’s best to let it out.”

Another way to “let it out” is to laugh at the silly things that come your way. The former American Idol winner had that very opportunity when she was gifted an edible sculpture of her face made of cheese, as seen in today’s Instagram post below. Can we say cheesy?

OK, so maybe that particular 40-pound block of Wisconsin cheese that was given to the artist was to applaud Underwood’s show in Milwaukee. Indeed, her likeness made of a certain dairy product might not be exactly the right material for making the moment into a laughing matter. But, at least Carrie didn’t seem to shed any scheduled tears about this confusing food statement.

Loading...

In fact, the cheese sculpture that showed tears dripping down her orange-y face elicited a response from the musician that was very tactful. She said, “I am speechless.”

Not so speechless, her Instagram followers were often very cute as they commented about said sculpture.

One fan quipped, “The cheese takes the wheel.”

Another simple stated, “looks sharp,” while a third commented, “Bride of Chucky,” before adding a few crying-laughing face emojis. How appropriate.

And so, Carrie Underwood and her need to schedule a cry every once in a while even if she doesn’t need to cry for any particular reason seems to be the least of her daily concerns. For starters, what is she going to do with all that cheese?