Body Positive Model Iskra Lawrence Stuns In A Waist-Baring Cut-Out Swimsuit

Iskra Lawrence just hit a new milestone in her career: starring in the first non-retouched Women’s Health feature photo editorial. The body positive model has been a huge influence in fighting against photoshop, arguing that it sets unrealistic expectations on women and especially young girls. The British beauty posted a picture from the editorial on her Instagram page.
In an interview with the magazine, Iskra explained that she is so passionate about the issue of body positivity because she herself struggled with an eating disorder after she was dropped by her modeling agency for being too “fat.”
“Relatively I was just a normal, healthy-looking teen. But I developed body dysmorphia and an eating disorder because I had these unrealistic comparisons,” she said.
Iskra also confessed that her previous years of modeling had taken a toll on her self-image, as every image of her was retouched, sending the message that she was never good enough. She spoke of how photoshop editors would change her body to fit their own standards.
“A team of people decided these things made me more beautiful. But these were things I couldn’t achieve. I never realized the impact it had on me, but I then thought about the impact it had on everyone consuming these images. It can be so damaging for your mental health and body image,” she said.
Iskra also added that photoshop was ubiquitous in today’s culture.
“You have to assume that nearly every image you see has been retouched unless a brand or a campaign mentions that it’s unretouched.”
One company that is committed to non-photoshop images is one that Iskra represents, Aerie. The intimates brand, and its #AerieReal campaign, has been so successful that it has outpaced rival Victoria’s Secret in sales.
In Iskra’s Instagram update, she posted a video of herself where she models a black and white swimsuit with a cut-out waist to show off her hourglass figure. The blond bombshell had her hair loosely tied back, and accessorized with two red bracelets. She also added a characteristically inspirational caption.
View this post on Instagram
Such an honour to work with @womenshealthmag and shoot the first unretouched editorial. I started challenging the transparency of photoshop and creating my own campaigns around embracing real over 7years ago. Talking openly about the harmful effects photoshopping has had on me personally as a model when it’s an expectation that I would A) be appreciative when I was airbrushed b) trying to attain a “perfected” illusion of myself that I could actually never be only created more insecurity, self scrutiny and a dangerous comparison game. I will never stop trying to challenge the reality that we have been consuming (our whole lives) images that have automatically been retouched. And still to this day it’s actually the “norm” to retouch images and “ground breaking” when campaigns and images you see in magazines aren’t. That’s why being part of @aerie who were one of the first and biggest swim, lingerie and apparel brands to stop retouching was life changing for me and I couldn’t be more proud of #WomensHealth and so many of the other brands and publications I work with who choose to incorporate unretouched imagery – or are transparent and open about what they do edit. I encourage you all to think twice before you start airbrushing yourself, and how damaging it is not only for your own self comparisons but for others out there comparing themselves to those photoshopped images. You are already good enough just the way you are and I think there’s nothing more beautiful than seeing imperfect humans loving themselves and embracing what makes them unique❤️ . Thank you to the magical team I had such a special day with you all???? WH interview by: @madaberman Photos: @toryrust Beauty director: @martatopran Art direction: @trevorrwilliams Makeup: @theauthenticface Hair: @charlesmchair Nails: @julieknailsnyc Video: @katwirsing . . . #aeriereal #selflove #bodyconfidence
Iskra often updates her Instagram, and posted a picture of herself just yesterday grabbing Starbucks while clad in a white crop top, plaid over-shirt, and jean shorts. With casual hair, a pink beverage, and white sneakers, the model looked picture-perfect, and her fans agreed — the picture earned a whopping 126,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.
In addition to her interviews, social media, and modeling, the British beauty also participated in a yoga and stretching session in Times Square today in honor of the summer solstice, per The Inquisitr.