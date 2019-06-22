Body Positive Model Iskra Lawrence Stuns In A Waist-Baring Cut-Out Swimsuit

Iskra Lawrence just hit a new milestone in her career: starring in the first non-retouched Women’s Health feature photo editorial. The body positive model has been a huge influence in fighting against photoshop, arguing that it sets unrealistic expectations on women and especially young girls. The British beauty posted a picture from the editorial on her Instagram page.

In an interview with the magazine, Iskra explained that she is so passionate about the issue of body positivity because she herself struggled with an eating disorder after she was dropped by her modeling agency for being too “fat.”

“Relatively I was just a normal, healthy-looking teen. But I developed body dysmorphia and an eating disorder because I had these unrealistic comparisons,” she said.

Iskra also confessed that her previous years of modeling had taken a toll on her self-image, as every image of her was retouched, sending the message that she was never good enough. She spoke of how photoshop editors would change her body to fit their own standards.

“A team of people decided these things made me more beautiful. But these were things I couldn’t achieve. I never realized the impact it had on me, but I then thought about the impact it had on everyone consuming these images. It can be so damaging for your mental health and body image,” she said.

Iskra also added that photoshop was ubiquitous in today’s culture.

“You have to assume that nearly every image you see has been retouched unless a brand or a campaign mentions that it’s unretouched.”

One company that is committed to non-photoshop images is one that Iskra represents, Aerie. The intimates brand, and its #AerieReal campaign, has been so successful that it has outpaced rival Victoria’s Secret in sales.

In Iskra’s Instagram update, she posted a video of herself where she models a black and white swimsuit with a cut-out waist to show off her hourglass figure. The blond bombshell had her hair loosely tied back, and accessorized with two red bracelets. She also added a characteristically inspirational caption.

Loading...

Iskra often updates her Instagram, and posted a picture of herself just yesterday grabbing Starbucks while clad in a white crop top, plaid over-shirt, and jean shorts. With casual hair, a pink beverage, and white sneakers, the model looked picture-perfect, and her fans agreed — the picture earned a whopping 126,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.

In addition to her interviews, social media, and modeling, the British beauty also participated in a yoga and stretching session in Times Square today in honor of the summer solstice, per The Inquisitr.