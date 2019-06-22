Archdiocese of Indianapolis Severs Ties With Catholic School Due To Their Refusal To Fire A Gay Teacher

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis will no longer recognize Brebeuf Jesuit as a Catholic school because they will not fire one of their teachers who is known to be in a civilly recognized homosexual relationship.

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School was established in 1962 in Indianapolis, Indiana. It is known for being a prestigious Roman Catholic high school and one of the top tier private schools the state has to offer. The school was named after St. Jean de Brébeuf, a Catholic missionary and saint from the 17th century who gave up his life for the faith. While the school was originally recognized as part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, that relationship has since been severed. The reasoning is controversial and complicated, according to CBS News.

The Roman Catholic faith believes solely in the union of marriage between one woman and one man, while condemning not homosexuality in nature, but when acted upon in the form of marriage. Brebeuf Jesuit is currently employing a teacher who is known to be in a civilly recognized homosexual relationship. Because such a way of living does not reflect the teachings of the Roman Catholic faith, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis has stated that they can no longer recognize this school as a Catholic school. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis believes that all of the employees working for institutions they acknowledge to be Catholic should abide by the morals and teachings the faith instructs.

"The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is cutting ties with Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School after the school refused to fire a gay teacher. "

While the rest of the nation is just finding out about this termination of ties this week, this was actually something that was a long time coming. The principal of Brebeuf Jesuit, Greg VanSlambrook, explained that he’s been discussing the issue with Archbishop Charles Thompson for a long time. While Thompson encouraged him to terminate the teacher in question, he failed to do so even while under intensified pressure.

In a decision that was put into place on Friday, Archbishop Charles Thompson officially issued a statement in which he decreed that the diocese will no longer allow Brebeuf Jesuit to identify themselves as a Catholic school.

“Whether they teach religion or not, all ministers in their professional and private lives must convey and be supportive of Catholic Church teaching. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis recognizes all teachers, guidance counselors and administrators as ministers.”

The Very Rev. Brian Paulson represents the Midwest’s Province of Jesuits. In a public statement, he explained how the school came to their eventual decision regarding the matter.