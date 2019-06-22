Georgina Rodriguez Models A Skintight Jumpsuit And A Sizzling Bikini Pic

Georgina Rodriguez showed Instagram once again why she won the eye of one of the best soccer players in the world after posting several stunning pictures — including one where she models a skintight jumpsuit and another where she flaunts her derriere in the pool.

Rodriguez is arguably most well known for dating sports superstar Christiano Ronaldo, but she has come into being a model and social media influencer in her own right with over 11.6 million followers on Instagram. The Spanish beauty also has contracts with companies such as Yamamay, Fashion Nova, and Twinset.

It’s easy to see why companies would want to have her as a model in her most recent photos. In one new update, Georgina poses against a helicopter while wearing a skintight jumpsuit that features biker short length pants from Fashion Nova. She added a studded belt to better show off her stunning hourglass figure. Her jewelry consisted of hoop earrings, a simple necklace, and a silver watch.

For her on-the-road travel accessory, Georgina showcased a holographic weekender. She then completed the look with comfortable white sneakers and chic sunglasses.

The look won high praise from her fans, who awarded the photo 1.1 million likes and over 3,700 comments.

“So gorgeous,” wrote one fan, using the heart-eyes emoji.

“Goddess,” seconded another, who employed a heart and bomb emoji to show his thoughts on the brunette bombshell.

Many other fans wrote in comments that were entirely fire or heart-eyes emojis.

However, the stunner posted an even sultrier photo earlier in the week, when she had spent some time in the pool with her family while on holiday in Greece.

Christiano and Georgina share one child together, Alana Martina, though she and the famous soccer star said that they are hoping for more.

Ronaldo has three other children from previous relationships, including Cristiano Jr., Eva Maria, and Mateo. Georgina is often pictured spending time with his other children, and they all appear to be very close with one another.

In fact, Georgina’s sizzling picture even made fun of her glamorous social media life vs. real kids-filled life. In the two picture update, Georgina first shared a sizzling photo of herself modeling a black and white bikini in the water. She looked chic with wet slicked back hair and hoop earrings, and the water showed her derriere in a very flattering reflection.

However, her second update showed a sillier side, in which she posted a clip of herself playing in the water with the children.

The picture was also popular with fans and earned 1.5 million likes and over 5,000 comments.