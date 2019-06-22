‘Maxim’ Bombshell Shanina Shaik Shows Off Bronzed Booty In Thong Bikini On Instagram

Maxim hottie Shanina Shaik let it all hang out in a photo uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday. In the picture, the 28-year-old Australian beauty is wearing a stringy thong bikini and it looks like she was on the beach because her butt and legs are covered with sand. The shot also appears to be from a professional shoot and based on the caption, it looks like it isn’t a recent photo.

The followers in the comments section clearly enjoyed the view.

“A lovely sight to see this morning,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter was so infatuated that they compared her body to food.

“All that jelly and no toast,” they commented.

Shaik is no stranger to sharing revealing photos of herself online. There are several photos of her on Instagram in idyllic locations wearing string bikinis, showing off the physical beauty that’s gotten her a successful modeling career.

But in an interview with Vogue from 2018, she opened up about the fact that it wasn’t that easy for her to get to the position she’s in today.

“Growing up, it was rare to see a mixed, dark, or Asian model,” she said. “It was a battle for me to become what I wanted to be in the modeling industry. Clients didn’t want to book me because they didn’t think I could relate to the buyers and the readers. There were a lot of tears battling my way to book jobs.”

She echoed the same sentiment during an interview with The Daily Telegraph in 2017.

“When I was younger and starting out, the Australian modeling scene was very unaccepting of my look,” she said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “I felt like I didn’t fit, because the typical Australian look was the blonde beach girl and here I was, the complete opposite.’

Loading...

Unfortunately for Shaik, the success of her career doesn’t seem to have translated to her love life. As E! News reports, earlier this month, she and DJ Ruckus, real name Greg Andrews, ended their marriage after one year. According to a statement from the former couple’s rep, the split was amicable and the couple still has love and respect for each other.

According to E!, Andrews and Shaik were last seen together in New York City in May. Andrews is Lenny Kravitz’ cousin and they got engaged in 2015 on the singer’s private island in The Bahamas. They got married last year in The Bahamas as well and Shaik walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Zimmerman, Vogue notes.

Shaik has previously been romantically linked to fellow model Tyson Beckford, TMZ reports.