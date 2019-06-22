Donald Trump Threatens Author Who Accuses Him Of Rape, ‘People Should Pay Dearly,’ But He Could Face Charges

Donald Trump lashed out at author and advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, saying that 'people should pay dearly' after she accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s.

Donald Trump faced a 24th public accusation of sexual misconduct since his 2016 presidential campaign on Friday, as The Inquisitr reported, and this one may be the most graphic account so far.

In an excerpt from her upcoming book, published online by New York Magazine, author and popular advice columnist E. Jean Carroll says that in an incident that took place in late 1995 or early 1996, Trump shoved her against a wall, groped her “private area” with his fingers, and then sexually penetrated her with his penis. The rape, according to Carroll’s account, took place in a dressing room area in the high-end, Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman.

Trump issued an official White House statement following the publication of Carroll’s New York Magazine book excerpt, which was posted to Twitter by CNN White House correspondent Abby D. Phillip. In the statement, Trump calls the allegation “false” and accuses Carroll of “trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation.”

But Trump also went on in the statement to level what appeared to be a threat toward Carroll, first raising the suspicion, without any evidence other than his own assertion, that “the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine,” and requesting that any person with information about the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory should “notify us as soon as possible.”

In next week's cover story, E. Jean Carroll shares for the first time her violent encounter with Donald Trump. The coatdress she was wearing that day has hung in her closet ever since; she wore it again for the first time for her portrait with New York https://t.co/yPaLsRoVcH pic.twitter.com/Tx2HAzt1mi — New York Magazine (@NYMag) June 21, 2019

Trump then goes on to call for the “people” involved in making the accusation of rape against him to “pay dearly,” a call that a Vox.com analyst termed a “cryptic threat of violence.”

“Trump doesn’t say he wants someone to hurt Carroll,” noted Vox.com writer Laura McGann. “But the implication is there for anyone who supports him to read into if they wish.”

McGann says that “Trump knows this,” because there have been previous instances in which individuals attacked verbally by Trump have been threatened or even had acts of violence or attempted violence committed against them.

According to Maya Wiley, a legal analyst for the cable network MSNBC, however, Trump could be the one who will “pay dearly,” because in the state of New York there is no statute of limitations on first-degree rape, per Raw Story.

“That doesn’t mean that in this case, she is necessarily saying she would bring a rape charge,” Wiley said. “But… from what I understand of the facts, this was potentially a First Degree Rape case.”

Carroll pens a long-running advice column for Elle Magazine and is the author of several books, including a biography of the late “gonzo” journalist Hunter S. Thompson, as The New York Times reported.