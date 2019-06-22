Britney Spears Pulls Down Bikini Bottoms In Sexy New Instagram Photos

Britney Spears is showing off her stunning bikini body on social media. The singer sports two different bikinis in her latest racy post.

On Friday, Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to post a set of new bikini photos, and her fans loved it. The princess of pop is seen in the first photo as she dons a skimpy white bikini while standing in the ocean.

In the sexy snapshot, Britney wears a pure white two-piece, which shows off her ample cleavage as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

Spears is seen standing in crystal clear water close to the shore as she tugs on her bikini bottoms to pull them down a bit, exposing even more of her toned mid-section.

The singer has her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy bun behind her head as she dons a pair of oversized sunglasses.

In the second photo, Britney also dons sunglasses, but this time she’s wearing a racy yellow bikini. Spears is seen laying on her stomach in the water as the waves crash into her. She also wears a chunky necklace and gives fans a peek down her bikini top as she smiles for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears recently posted a video on her social media account revealing that she believes the paparazzi may be altering photos of her to make her look heavier than she really is.

“No one ever really asks are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?” Britney says, adding that she is very interested in the “conspiracy theory.”

“Yesterday I went swimming and look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today. This is how I am right now and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?” Spears asked in the video.

Recently, Spears sought treatment in a mental health facility. Following her release, sources told People Magazine that the singer is still struggling.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the magazine last month, adding that Spears needed to have something done about her medication situation.

