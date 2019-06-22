Watch Afghanistan Vs. India Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live

Afghanistan will try to pull off the one of the biggest upsets in Cricket World Cup history when they face titans India on Saturday.

The ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup finally got the nail-biting, dramatic upset cricket fans had been waiting for on Friday, as ESPN reported, when a previously struggling Sri Lanka team bowled out hosts and pre-tournament favorites England to hang on for a 20-run victory. Now, on Saturday, winless Afghanistan will try to go Sri Lanka one better by taking their 0-5 record and trying to pull off what would be an absolutely unthinkable upset of an in-form India team that must now be ranked with Australia as co-favorites to take home the coveted Cup, in a match that will live stream from Hampshire.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Afghanistan vs. India Match 28 of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Saturday, June 22, at the 15,000-capacity Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, also known as the Ageas Bowl, in West End, Hampshire, England. In Afghanistan, first ball will be bowled at 2 pm Afghanistan Time.

In India, the game starts at 3 p.m. India Standard Time. But in the United States, cricket fans will again have to deal with an early start time, and not sleep much, to enable themselves to watch the World Cup showdown between Afghanistan and India, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Saturday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

Of course, an Afghanistan miracle appears unlikely, with the Afghans not only playing below their potential, but experiencing internal chaos. The country’s cricket board in April abruptly stripped longtime captain Asghar Afghan of his position on the country’s white-ball sides, replacing him with Gulbadin Naib, according to ICC-Cricket.com.

But the move has not worked, and even Naib has said that “Asghar Afghan is still my captain.” On the other hand, India enter the match undefeated, with one washout, comfortably in fourth place with their eye on leapfrogging England into third with a win over Afghanistan. As CricBuzz put it in an analysis of the match, India’s biggest obstacle to obtaining that result would be their own complacency against a seemingly overmatched foe.

Watch a preview of the Afghanistan-India match, courtesy of the ICC, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Afghanistan vs. India 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 28.

Afghanistan: 1 Noor Ali Zadran, 2 Gulbadin Naib (captain), 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Asghar Afghan, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Ikram Ali Khil (wicketkeeper), 9 Aftab Alam 10, Dawlat Zadran, 11 Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

India: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Shami comes into the India attack to fill in for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Afghanistan vs. India ICC Cricket World Cup match. In India, HotStar has the live streaming of all Cricket World Cup matches. In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game.

In the Caribbean, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. To watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Afghanistan vs. India clash, as India attempts to move up the table while Afghanistan just tries to right their ship, in the United States the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.