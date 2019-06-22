Olivia Jade Quitting YouTube For A Year Following College Admissions Scandal

YouTuber and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli — better known simply as Olivia Jade — found herself under public scrutiny of a whole different kind lately thanks to the college admissions scandal that her mother, actress Lori Loughlin, was involved in. Suddenly, people weren’t simply discussing the make-up tutorials that Olivia was posting on her popular account, or the vlogs she shared about her shopping sprees. They were discussing the scandal and her mother’s role in it all. According to Us Weekly, Olivia has decided to hang up her influencer hat for a while and take a step away from social media entirely.

Fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau spilled about Olivia’s thoughts on her place in the social media world at the moment.

“She openly tells people, ‘I’m not gonna post on social media for the next, like, year.’ It sucks because I feel like she didn’t even wanna go to college. I think the mom just really wanted her daughters to…”

Tana was interrupted in the video in which she shared her thoughts by Ryland Adams, another YouTuber. However, the point is, Olivia will be taking a break from her frequent posting schedule and trying to avoid all the drama on social media for a while. While it may not seem like a big deal to some, it’s a drastic move for someone who has built an entire brand on social media.

It seems that Tana wasn’t lying when she relayed what Olivia had told her. Olivia’s latest Instagram post was 16 weeks ago, which is ages in the influencer world.

However, fans won’t have to live without her forever. Another source spoke with the outlet and shared the fact that Olivia was thinking long term, about what things would be like when the scandal has blown over a bit.

“Olivia has been emotional in the midst of all of this and definitely wants to make a comeback and still wants to be a beauty influencer. She understands she needs to hide out for now and lay low, but she’s anxious to be back in the spotlight again and thinks that over time she’ll be able to come back.”

There are definitely celebrities who have bounced back from even tougher scandals and returned to the spotlight, so Olivia’s plan isn’t all that improbable. And, the fact that it was largely her mother who the attention is focused on will likely contribute to how Olivia herself is received by the public when she decides to get back on social media.