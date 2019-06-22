Hannah Palmer Goes Full Sailor In Thong Bikini, Says ‘All Hands On Deck’

Hannah Palmer is racking up the Instagram followers for a reason. This bombshell ticks boxes from her blond hair to her beautiful smile. The Arizona-born sensation has posted her latest Instagram update, and it’s full sailor style.

On June 21, Hannah updated her account with two snaps that showed the model smiling for the camera aboard a yacht. Minimal as her outfit was, it was channeling all things nautical. Hannah had opted for a cheeky bikini in striped blues and whites. The two-piece may not have been flaunting the model’s signature cleavage, but it was offering plenty for her fans. Cut out enough to be showing Hannah’s fantastic legs, hips, and booty, the bikini also had thong bottoms. A very visible sailor hat added traditional and eye-catching flourishes.

Given that today’s update was a double, fans had twice the reason to like it. The first photo showed Hannah, shot from behind. She appeared to have lowered the bikini top’s strap. Much like the second photo where Hannah was seated at the vessel’s wheel, the snap showed Hannah smiling. Both pictures showed the model’s golden tan, curvy waist, and all-American beauty.

An amusing and nautical-related caption from Hannah fit the picture perfectly, and it generated a response.

“Aye aye captain,” one fan wrote.

“Best looking captain I’ve seen,” another commented.

Nautical updates from Palmer usually come as beachy bikini snaps or videos. The model has been busy on the shore as of late. Earlier this week, Hannah was shot on a golden-sanded beach for a Bang Energy promotion. The racy video showed the blonde displaying her trademark curves and spilling cleavage, as she sipped on the beverage. Despite its promotional nature, the video (seen above) proved immensely popular. It currently sits at over 262,000 views.

Loading...

Today’s video wasn’t promoting a beverage. Hannah did thank Antelope Point Marina for helping her enjoy her boating trip. She also mentioned having spent quite a few days out on the “lake.”

Fans can’t seem to get over this Maxim face. While her lingerie or swimwear displays aren’t unique amid Instagram’s models, her signature innocence and light-hearted feel are. Hannah will go topless, but she retains a mostly refined quality.

Today’s nautical snaps have been noticed, as they had racked up over 11,800 likes within two hours of going live. The same time frame generated over 120 fan comments on the post.

“That looks amazing and so do you Absolutely Beautiful as always,” one fan posted.

Hannah has 715,000 Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of her should follow her Instagram.