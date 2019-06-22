’90 Day Fiancé’: Fernanda Flores Finally Addresses Jonathan Rivera Split

Fernanda Flores of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé is finally opening up and breaking her silence on her separation from Jonathan Rivera in a 44-minute YouTube video, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Flores met Rivera at a club in Mexico during the summer of 2016, and the two immediately hit it off on the dance floor. After several visits back to Mexico, Rivera decided to proposed to Flores and the couple began the K-1 visa process, in order to bring Flores to the United States.

Things appeared to be going well for the pair, but immediately after the show ended, it was revealed that they had separated.

After the separation, Flores took a break from social media and asked her fans not to mention her relationship with Rivera. Now, the 20-year-old is back and ready to share her truth.

Flores said Rivera insisted they appear on the TLC series with the promise that when she moved to the United States, they would live in North Carolina for a year, then save enough money to move to Chicago.

However, things didn’t go the way the couple had planned. During her first night in her new home, Flores said she found another woman’s underwear in Jonathan’s drawer along with “a lot of stuff, not just underwear. Sex toys, pictures, movies.”

She also revealed that her estranged husband liked to “drink way too much” and allegedly put his hands on her on several occasions. She went on to describe one incident during which she claimed Rivera slammed her head into the window of the car while driving inebriated. She claimed her then-husband also verbally abused her, often calling her a “b**ch.”

“I was afraid for my life,” she claimed, adding that Rivera denied it happened the morning after.

She said the final straw came when she discovered an empty condom wrapper.

“I flipped out,” she said, before adding that Rivera allegedly grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the wall in a fit of anger.

Flores said she finally left and moved to Houston to be with her family, but Rivera still tried to “control” her by canceling her credit card and reporting her phone stolen, which rendered it unusable.

She also said he was “talking to a lot of other girls” and that she saw “sexual conversations” throughout their relationship. Despite everything that happened, Flores said she still wanted to save her marriage and made the decision to see a therapist. She said she asked Rivera to contact her therapist to set up a joint appointment, but he never made the effort.

The Mexico native said she later flew to Chicago to talk to Rivera face-to-face but he had no interested in reconciliation. He told her that he realized he “wasn’t ready” to be married.

At the end of the video, Flores said she’s finally ready to move on, and she won’t be addressing Rivera and their failed relationship again.

As for Rivera, the relator has already moved on and recently posted a photo of his new girlfriend to Instagram. He has also denied abusing or cheating on Flores, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I will no longer be responding to these outrageous allegations. I have officially signed the divorce papers I am happy and moving on with my life,” he said.