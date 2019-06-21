Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Dennis McKinley Has Reportedly Been Filming ‘RHOA’ Season 12 Post-Split

Porsha Williams and Dennis Shields allegedly called it quits earlier this month.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley may have split. However, according to a new report, he’s still filming scenes for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12.

Earlier this week, after Williams and McKinley called it quits just eight months after getting engaged, and three months after welcoming their baby girl, a Radar Online insider claimed the ex-couple has continued to film together for the new episodes.

“He was at their home last week with cameras and the baby,” a source told the outlet on June 20. “They are still co-parenting.”

While McKinley was rumored to have cheated on Williams throughout their relationship, the insider said Williams and her ex-fiance are currently on good terms with one another as they continue to raise their daughter as a team. That said, a future wedding seems to be out of the question now that Williams has unfollowed McKinley on Instagram and removed her engagement ring from her finger.

“They have called off the engagement and don’t plan on getting married,” the source said. “But he’s around the house with the baby all the time.”

Rumors of a split between Williams and McKinley first began swirling several weeks ago when Williams and a couple of her family members quit following McKinley on Instagram. However, after Williams later re-followed her then-fiance, those rumors cooled off, at least until Williams unfollowed him again days ago.

Around the time of Williams’ split from McKinley, who she began dating in 2018, she was spotted enjoying a family trip with relatives and her daughter at Costa Hollywood Beach in Hollywood, Florida.

While several reports have suggested it was cheating that tore Williams and McKinley’s relationship apart, a separate Radar Online insider claimed the couple was actually feuding over money prior to their breakup.

Earlier this year, Williams was faced with a $240,000 tax lien, which has since been paid off.

“They are not on the same page when it comes to spending money,” a source told the outlet.

In the midst of the breakup drama between Williams and McKinley, Williams put their relationship struggles aside when she gave him a shoutout on Father’s Day and shared a sweet photo of him and baby Pilar.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day Dennis,” she wrote in the captioned. “Pj @pilarjhenais blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”

McKinley has denied reports of having cheated on Williams.

Williams, McKinley and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12.