Bella Thorne Parties On Yacht In String Bikini Days After Nude Hacker Photo Scandal

Bella Thorne appears to be putting her nude hacker photo scandal behind her. The 21-year-old has been photographed partying on a yacht and she certainly did not seem to be covered up when she did so.

On June 21, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the actress on a Miami yacht. Bella was joined by her sister Dani and DJ Chantel Jeffries. The Midnight Sun star appeared dressed for the occasion. Her slender frame was fitted into a tiny black string bikini covered by simple black shorts. With her hair loose and while wearing little in the way of makeup, Bella didn’t seem out to wow the paparazzi. She was photographed sliding into a life jacket before going for an energetic jet ski outing.

Media scrutiny over Bella has been intense this week. Three days ago, The Evening Standard reported Bella’s power move – in the wake of alleged threats from a Twitter hacker set to release nude photos of the star, Bella took the matter into her own hands. She posted topless pictures of herself to Twitter.

The storm was only just beginning, though. Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg then slammed Bella on The View.

“I don’t care how old you are…you don’t take nude photos of yourself,” Whoopi said.

As The Inquisitr reported on June 18, Bella “clapped back” at Whoopi. She posted an emotional and tearful video that told the 63-year-old she should be ashamed of herself.

Bella’s recent Instagram activity has been centering around the scandal. In particular, it’s been highlighting the support she’s received from other celebrities following Goldberg’s backlash. Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale came out to back Bella.

Bella also shared supportive comments from Descendants actress Dove Cameron, Lily Rose Depp and Madison Beer. Cameron’s support came in an Instagram post captioned by Bella and mentioning Zendaya.

“All u need is support to be brave part two. @zendaya called me today to make sure I was ok, we talked a lot about this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn’t feel bad about ourselves our bodies. Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how [sic]. It’s really really sad. the view”

Bella’s appearance today comes as a brave one. That said, this star is known for continuing her revealing Instagram updates regardless of the situation.

Bella has 20 million Instagram followers. Her recent updates regarding the nude photo scandal have proven popular – the support note from Dove Cameron alone received more than 500,000 likes.