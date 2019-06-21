Lyna Perez Pulls Down Her Bikini Top To Leave Very Little To The Imagination

Instagram model Lyna Perez, best known for sharing her sizzling bikini photos on the social networking site, recently took to her page and stunned her fans with the generous display of skin.

This time again, Lyna pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s policy on nudity by pulling her animal-print bikini top down to expose her perky breasts — a move that immediately set pulses racing.

The model wore a full face of makeup, but opted for subtle shades so as to keep it in line with the bikini photo shoot. She let her hair down and ditched accessories so as not to take away the attention from her sexy figure.

The model flashed a smile and looked away from the camera to pose for the sultry snap.

Within four hours of going live, the picture racked up whopping 70,000 likes and about 2,000 comments, which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on Instagram, and fans can never get enough of her sexiness.

Singing praises for the stunning model, most of her fans posted countless kiss, heart, and fire emojis on the snap to refer to the model’s hot body, while others used various complimentary phrases for her, including “stunning,” “incredible boobs,” and “extremely sexy.”

“Your beautiful smile makes everything better,” one of her admirers wrote.

“You are the definition of perfection,” wrote another fan.

Prior to posting the snap, Lyna wowed her fans by sharing a booty pic where she was featured wearing the same, animal-print bikini while standing near a swimming pool and some beautiful plants. The dangerously tiny bikini allowed the model to show off ample side boob while putting her bare booty on full display.

The model also flaunted her amazingly well-toned legs, which many of her fans noticed and praised.

She let her hair down and stared right into the camera to strike an extremely sultry pose. As of this writing, the snap has amassed 104,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments, where fans and followers expressed their admiration for the model’s hot booty in explicit terms.

“You are the hottest thing alive,” one of her fans commented on the picture, while another said that Lyna is so sexy that she is completely “wife material.”

According to an article by Height Line, the model was born in Miami, Florida. Per the piece, since Lyna started her career, she has been featured in many fashion magazines, including Playboy.

The article also mentioned that at the start of her career, she used to model part time because she had another job. However, as she started getting more offers, she quit her other job and became a full-time model.