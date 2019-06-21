Ayesha Curry Flaunts Curvy Legs In Barely-There Short Shorts

Celebrity chef Ayesha Curry is hard at work promoting her latest project, Family Food Fight. While she’s put together countless projects that bear her own name, this particular project is a bit more collaborative. She may be the host and one of the judges, but she’s not the center of the whole show as the true focus is on the families competing and whipping up their tried and true recipes in the kitchen for viewers at home to see.

However, Ayesha has been absolutely slaying it when it comes to the outfits she wears on her press tour. She’s not afraid to flaunt what she’s got, and she’s been going for a specific type of look on this tour. Pretty much all of her outfits are quite conservative on top, and then are spiced up with very short bottoms that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she posted a look that she wore on late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live! when she was on promoting her new culinary competition show.

The look consisted of a classic white turtleneck top, a fun jacket that had some super crazy embellishment on the elbows and a pair of short shorts that were so tiny, they were barely visible from underneath her jacket. She paired the look with strappy metallic sandals to add a little extra shine.

The overall look is super steamy, with fellow celeb Teyana Taylor commenting “ok leggggggzzzzzzzzz” on the shot.

Others made comments that were in reference to something Ayesha said in an interview she gave on Red Table Talk on which Newsweek reported.

“Something that really bothers me and honestly has given me a little bit of a sense of insecurity is the fact that yeah, there are like all these women throwing themselves [at him], but me, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that. I have zero — this sounds weird — but like male attention. So then I begin to internalize it and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ I don’t want it, but it would be nice to know that like someone’s looking.”

One follower referenced that interview in a comment, saying “and she was self conscious about what? Mrs. Curry is bomb.”

Within a single day, Ayesha received more than 432,000 likes on the photo, proving her followers are giving her plenty of attention. Perhaps others are simply too intimidated to actually approach her in person!

Family Food Fight has officially started airing, so fans can stay tuned for their Ayesha fix, week after week.