Blac Chyna Heats Up Instagram In Sheer Red Evening Gown With Plunging Neckline

Blac Chyna turned up the heat on her Instagram page Friday night when she uploaded three photos of herself rocking a sheer sparkly evening gown that left little to the imagination. The racy dress features a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. But although the dress was completely see-through, Chyna kept things relatively modest by wearing some skimpy underwear to cover up her nether regions.

Fans clearly enjoyed the view she was offering and let her know via the comments section.

“Body banging,” wrote one enthusiastic fan who added a string of heart emojis to their comment.

Based on one of the photos Chyna posted, it looks like she didn’t just wear the outfit for an Instagram photoshoot. She actually wore the seductive evening wear to an event as there’s a picture of her on a red carpet with another woman who’s wearing a similarly designed dress in a different color. Chyna did not divulge the name or location of the event, however.

These new Instagram posts come approximately one week after she hit back at her ex-fiance and co-parent, Rob Kardashian, for declaring via a legal letter that he would not allow their daughter, Dream Kardashian to appear on Chyna’s new reality TV show, The Real Blac Chyna. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rob had cited Chyna’s recent heated altercation with her mom as proof that his daughter shouldn’t be anywhere near the set. He also claimed that the long filming hours would be detrimental to Dream.

But Chyna countered by calling out the purported hypocrisy of the Kardashian family because they filmed the 2-year-old’s birthday party for their flagship reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, without her consent.

She claimed that they filmed Dream’s party “in a desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings of their stale and contrived show…”

“My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life,” she continued. “It’s really sad that anything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.

But Chyna also has some new legal issues emanating from someone outside of the Kardashian family. TMZ reports that her former boyfriend, Pilot Jones, is suing her and Rob because of alleged cyberbullying. According to TMZ, the lawsuit stems from Jones’ claim that Chyna and Rob outed him as bisexual because they thought he’d sold a photo of himself kissing her to the press. Jones wants two million dollars from the former couple.