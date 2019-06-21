Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Famous Figure In White Lingerie

Maxim model Kara del Toro, who is famous on Instagram for her bold bikini pics, took to her account on Friday evening and flaunted some major skin to tease her 1 million followers.

In the snap, the model stripped down to a skimpy, white-colored lingerie set which allowed her to flash her never-ending cleavage. She wore a full face of makeup, let her hair down, accessorized with hoop earrings, and finished off her look with a delicate gold pendant.

Kara posed while standing against a window. She could be seen holding a newspaper in her hand. Per the geotag and the caption, the model is currently enjoying a getaway in Rome, Italy.

Within three hours of posting, the picture has racked up more than 12,000 likes and almost 150 comments, which shows that fans love to see more and more of Kara’s pictures.

“Obsessed with this shot. You look unreal,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are so pretty and beautiful, I love you,” another wrote.

A third fan wrote that he is pleased to see Kara’s picture first thing in the morning, adding that she is absolutely beautiful and gorgeous.

Other fans posted countless hearts and kiss emojis on Kara’s picture and used complimentary words and phrases like “beautiful,” “goddess,” “incredibly hot,” and “sexy” to describe her beauty.

Kara also posted a series of Instagram Stories where she posed while wearing the same lingerie set. This time, however, she turned her back toward the camera to show off her well-toned booty; a move that sent temperatures soaring.

Prior to posting the picture, Kara treated her fans to a very stylish picture wherein she could be seen wearing a revealing white top which she teamed up with a pair of jeans to keep it hot and chic. She let her hair down and accessorized with a red hairband, while she wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

The model posed while standing next to a pink motorcycle, and per the geotag, the pic was also captured during her trip to Rome. In the caption, she informed her fans that her clothes were from the famous clothing brand, Boohoo.

According to an article by Fox News, Kara became famous after she was featured in a Carl’s Jr. ad for their Tex-Mex Bacon Thickburger. During an interview with the outlet, Kara confessed that although she should eat healthy food to maintain her figure, she indulges in junk food quite often, particularly burgers and pizza.