Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘In Talks’ To Sell Her Billion-Dollar Cosmetics Empire

Kylie Jenner may be parting ways with her current 100% ownership of Kylie Cosmetics. The best-selling makeup range has earned the 21-year-old $1 billion – Kylie became the world’s youngest billionaire earlier this year.

On June 19, W Magazine reported Kylie to be “courting” a buyer for her cosmetics company. The magazine outlined beauty brand Coty as eyeing up a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics. The purchase would be worth $600 million. While the stake would keep Kylie as a part owner, she would no longer be the primary one. W Magazine did not state whether the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had accepted the offer. Pop Buzz did, however, report the story today as Kylie being “in talks” to sell Kylie Cosmetics.

Coty owns O.P.I., Rimmel London, and Covergirl.

Kylie does not appear to have made any statements regarding the rumored acquisition.

The rise of Kylie Cosmetics saw Kylie overtake her sisters to become the richest Kardashian-Jenner. She founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. While the brand still harnesses some controversy on account of lip injections Kylie has admitted to having, it is now a powerhouse. Lip Kits continue to fly off shelves. As the lipsticks, glosses, and other products fill teenage bathrooms and holiday wishlists, Kylie continues to rake in the fortune that she has claimed was “self-made.”

Earlier this year, Paper profiled the billionaire. Kylie maintained that she had been “cut off” by her parents at the age of 15 and that her current wealth was not the result of a wealthy upbringing.

“My parents told me I needed to make my own money, it’s time to learn how to save and spend your own money, stuff like that. What I’m trying to say is I did have a platform, but none of my money is inherited.”

As The Inquisitr reported in March, Kylie appeared to retract the statement. She admitted to having received “help” on the financial front.

Loading...

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner is now a symbol of wealth and success. Her lavish lifestyle comes complete with Lamborghini and Ferrari cars, custom-made designer clothes, and mansions. The Chanel outfits and Louis Vuitton bags are shared to Instagram – Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster also appears to be enjoying the perks. Kylie has since expanded her empire with the 2019 launch of Kylie Skin. All six of Kylie Skin’s core products cost under $30. They are mostly proving popular.

Much like her KKW Beauty-founding sister Kim Kardashian, Kylie relies on social media to advertise her merchandise. She uses her own Instagram and the Kylie Cosmetics account. That said, if Kylie agrees to the rumored acquisition, fans may need to prepare for some changes.