WWE Rumors: Another WWE Superstar Signs Brand New Multi-Year Deal To Stay With The Company

WWE is locking down as many of its superstars as it possibly can.

WWE has been trying to lock down as many of their superstars as possible and sign them to new contracts for long-term deals. The creation of All Elite Wrestling and competitive contracts have brought a new series of challenges, and it will be interesting to see who jumps ship and who stays put. It has now been revealed that WWE has signed another long-term superstar to a multi-year deal to keep them in place on the roster.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that real-life couple Mike and Maria Kanellis had signed new multi-year deals to stay with WWE. They have found a home on 205 Live after a bit of a rough patch, but they won’t be going anywhere for quite a while and they appear rather happy.

WWE has been offering superstars longer contracts and bigger money to get them to stay with the company. The hope is that this stability will entice them to stick around and not want to jump to AEW or another promotion once their current deals expire.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Monday Night Raw superstar Mojo Rawley is also going to be with WWE for quite a while. The deal is said to be multi-year, but it’s not known exactly known for how long Rawley has signed for.

WWE

Rawley first signed with WWE in 2012 and debuted in NXT a year later with his “hyped” gimmick. It was very popular with the fans and he gathered a pretty good following during his time on the yellow brand before being called up to the main roster in the supplemental draft of 2016.

Loading...

For a while, Rawley teamed with Zack Ryder as the Hype Bros, and they had a good bit of success and some nice runs. They never won any titles and he’s never picked up a singles championship, but Rawley has worked consistently and put in the effort.

At WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Rawley competed in and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal which is a huge accomplishment for anyone. Since then, he’s been kind of lost in the shuffle and hasn’t been seen on WWE television much.

Mojo Rawley has taken on a new heel gimmick as of late, and he’s put on some new facepaint that gives him an interesting appearance. The roster on Monday Night Raw is rather crowded, but Rawley is a talented superstar that just needs to find the right place to slip in and get noticed.