Watch Ecuador Vs. Chile Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Crucial Group C Match Live

Defending Copa America champions Chile can move to top of the table in Group C if they can take care of business against an Ecuador team in disarray.

Chile can greatly improve their position in their quest for a third Copa America title in a row, when they face a team in crisis, Ecuador, in their second Group C match — after leaders and 15-time champions Uruguay suffered a shock 2-2 draw to Japan, an invited “guest” team in the South American continental championship, on Thursday, as the BBC reported. Ecuador come into the second group stage match suffering three defeats without a victory in their last five matches, including a 4-0 pounding by Uruguay in their first group match in the 2019 Copa America. Chile will ty to to grab all three points and continue Ecuador’s pain in the match that will live stream from Salvador.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group C showdown on Friday, pitting struggling Ecuador against defending champions Chile, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Brasília Time at the 48,000-seat Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, on Friday, June 21. In Ecuador, kickoff will take place at 6 p.m. Ecuador Time, and in Chile the start time will be 7 p.m. Chile Standard Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for midnight British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 7 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4 p.m. Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 22, Japan Standard Time.

Ecuador find themselves playing under pressure, with their coach’s job on the line, as they have dropped eight games while winning only four with three draws since Hernan Dario Gomez took over the team in August of last year. But the head of the country’s football federation defended the coach — at least for now — according to BeIn Sports.

“We are not understanding the reality of our football and that is not the fault of one or two people,” Francicso Egas said on Thursday. “If we believe that the crisis of the national team is the product of one person, we have made a mistake already.”

Eduardo Vargas scored twice against Japan in the Group C opener. Alexandre Schneide / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Ecuador vs. Chile Friday 2019 Copa America Group C clash, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Los Amarillos vs. La Roja Copa America match at no charge.

In Ecuador, TeleAmazonas live streams the game, while Chile fans can log into Canal 13 two stream the match.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Ecuador vs. Chile showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Ecuador vs. Chile, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.