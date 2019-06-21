New Details Emerge About Wendy Williams’ Son’s Fight With Father Kevin Hunter

The police report regarding Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s fight with his father was released on Friday, per Page Six.

The report from the West Orange Police Department in New Jersey is heavily redacted, but reveals that the altercation in May began when Hunter Jr. called his father a “b****.”

“[Redacted] stated that Hunter Jr. and [redacted] were involved in a verbal altercation and when [redacted] confronted [redacted] about being called ‘a b****,’ when [redacted] struck [redacted] with a closed fist to the face,” the report read.

One of the men had reportedly been bleeding when the officer arrived on the scene and broke up the fight.

According to Hunter Sr.’s account of the incident, he denied striking Hunter Jr., but did wrestle with his son after being hit in the face.

On the other hand, Hunter Jr. alleged that “he called [redacted] a ‘b****,’ which caused [redacted] to approach him in an aggressive manner and started pointing [redacted] finger very close to his face.”

Hunter Jr. admitted to pushing his father, which reportedly led to wrestling.

Williams was reportedly not on the scene when Hunter Jr. was arrested for domestic violence simple assault.

The report also alleges that Hunter Sr. “did not cooperate with the investigation,” according to The Blast. He reportedly refused to provide a written statement and refused to allow photographs of his injuries to be taken.

Cops were called to the parking lot of Krauszer’s Food Stores in West Orange, New Jersey on May 21 at around 9:50 p.m. Williams, who filed for divorce from Hunter Sr. in April, allegedly dropped Hunter Jr. off at Hunter Sr.’s home in New Jersey. Hunter Sr. and his son took a late-night trip to the grocery store, where the fight broke out.

Williams recently moved out of the New Jersey home and into her own apartment in Manhattan, New York.

At the time of the incident, Hunter Sr. said he would not be pressing charges against his son.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” he said, per Us Weekly. “Things are not always how they appear.”

Earlier this month, a source told Hollywood Life that Williams hoped her estranged husband and son would get to a better place soon.

“She would like nothing more than to have everyone be in a place of healing,” the source said, adding that she would do whatever it takes to get everyone in her family to a point of civility.