Chanel West Coast Sports Sequined Cow Bikini & Chaps In Sultry New Video

Chanel West Coast is getting her Instagram followers all hot and bothered in her latest post.

The Ridiculousness star is never one to shy away from showing off her amazing figure to fans in photos and videos and that’s exactly what she did earlier today. While Chanel primarily uses Instagram to share fashion-forward photos, she also uses the platform to promote her work. In the most recent video shared with her legion of Instagram fans, West Coast dazzles in a music video for her new track “Old Fashioned.”

The sexy clip starts out with the reality star dancing on a dirt surface in an NSFW outfit. The 30-year-old shows off her killer figure in a sequined cow bikini that leaves little to the imagination with the model nearly baring her booty to the camera. Chanel pairs the outfit with matching cow-patterned boots as well as a pair of blue chaps. The singer wears her dark tresses down and curled along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and red lipstick.

West Coast shows off her sexy moves in the video before it transitions to a different scene with Chanel rocking another incredibly sexy outfit. This time, she donned an all-black leather outfit that includes a rhinestone-studded bra. Since the post went live on her account, it earned West Coast a ton of attention with over 25,000 likes in addition to 780-plus comments.

Many fans took to the post to tell Chanel that she looks amazing while countless others gushed over her new music video. A few other fans just commented on the post with emojis, most notably the flame and heart emoji.

“Looking gorgeous Chanel west coast!! I love ur music and how u look!!,” one fan commented.

“You are just one amazing and beautiful woman,” another follower wrote.

“Keep on killing it Chanel you got it,” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Chanel showed off her body in yet another sexy little outfit. In the photos, the stunner appeared at the MTV Movie & TV Awards where she looked absolutely flawless on the red carpet. In one of the images shared to her account, the 30-year-old purses her lips and looks off into the distance while rocking a tantalizing outfit. Once again, West Coast sports a face full of stunning makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss while wearing her long, dark tresses down and slightly waved.

Fans can follow all of Chanel’s photo updates on Instagram.