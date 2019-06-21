Jordyn Woods Shares Shocking Scars Video Of Facial Transformation She Helped Happen

Jordyn Woods appears to have done some pro bono work. The model’s June 21 Instagram update came with all the goodwill in the world. However, the post is somewhat shocking to view.

Earlier today, Jordyn updated her Instagram. An emotional video showed the story of a girl named Ashley Case. As the victim of a horrific car accident, Ashley had been left with terrible facial scarring – this beautiful girl appeared disfigured. With a tearful narration from Ashley, viewers learned that the accident had left her in the hospital – she “woke up” six days after the incident. Ashley also had to be nourished through a syringe and her jaw was “wired shut.”

Encouraged by a “contest,” Ashley submitted her story to Jordyn. She appeared to have been selected for a makeover – and not the glam kind. While the footage shows Ashley’s state shortly after her accident, it also shows her now. Thanks to help from cosmetic dentist and face aesthetics surgeon Dr. Kam Kamanagar, this girl is now looking incredible.

The video also showed Ashley’s disbelief at being selected to undergo treatment. The two girls were also seen bonding, hugging and meeting with Dr. Kamanagar.

Jordyn took to her caption to announce Ashley’s progress and story. The SECNDNTURE founder likewise mentioned that she had been inspired to give someone else a “makeover” following a similar procedure she had had for her “smile.”

Ashley has already taken to the comments section of the video.

“So thankful your you @jordynwoods,” she wrote.

Fans jumped in to leave their thoughts. One threw out praise for the model, although their words did reference her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s now ex, Tristan Thomspon.

“I’m glad you are focused on making positive changes in the world while these grown women are still harping on a kiss from 6 months ago. Keep it up!”

Given global reception to Woods’ scandal – the model seems to have come out on top – the comment seems apt. While February proved a difficult month as Woods admitted to “kissing” Thompson during her Red Table Talk interview, time seems to have healed things. The Kardashian-Jenners may not have welcomed the model back into their inner circle, but the public seems to be on Jordyn’s side.

Ashley’s video does not clarify whether Woods paid for the facial transformation – it does, however, suggest it.

Today’s video had racked up more than 220,000 views within 45 minutes of going live. More than 400 comments were left. Fans wishing to see more of Jordyn Woods should follow her Instagram.