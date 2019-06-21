Fenty Model Aweng Chuol Speaks Out About The Crisis In Sudan

Fenty model Aweng Chuol, who recently rose to fame after showing off her facial scars in the brand’s editorial photo shoot, has recently spoken about the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

Not only that, but the model has also slammed society for turning a blind eye to a horrible situation where children are being killed, while men and women are being openly raped.

According to an article by the British Vogue, the 20-year-old Sudanese model feels strongly about the issue as she herself was born in a refugee camp in Kenya and moved to Sydney at the age of 7. Owing to the civil war in her home country, the model could never return to Sudan.

Speaking to the outlet, Chuol said that it is very important to spread awareness about the ongoing crisis in Sudan. She asked people to support the #BlueForSudan campaign on social media so that more and more people can become aware of the situation there.

Per the article, the hashtag campaign has already gone viral on social media, and some very high profile celebrities, including Rihanna and Naomi Campbell, have participated in it. Bella Hadid also showed solidarity with the campaign by making a long post related to the crisis.

Taking to her own Instagram page, Chuol also posted several pictures and posts related to the situation in Sudan and urged people to spread the word.

Per British Vogue, on June 3, the Sudanese military killed scores of pro-democracy demonstrators in the capital of Khartoum. Per figures released by the health ministry in Sudan, at least 61 people have lost their lives while more than 70 cases of rapes have been reported during an attack on a protest camp.

Speaking with the magazine, the model expressed her disappointment and called out media organizations and the society at large for ignoring the matter. She implied that despite so many people losing their lives, people on social media were busy following rather trivial trends.

“Right after the Sudan massacre [on 3 June] happened, there was no coverage at all. I did not see one tweet. I did see a celebrity’s birthday was trending on Twitter. A literal massacre had taken place in Sudan and a celebrity’s birthday was number one on Twitter. This is the society we live in.”

The model also said that celebrities started posting about Sudan on their social media four days after she made her post. She also shared that when she turned her profile picture blue, some fans got curious and started sending her messages to ask the reason. In response, the model explained what is happening in her home country.

She also told the outlet that although there is no way to go back to Sudan, she will be visiting the Kenyan refugee camps soon to see what the situation is like.

“We don’t know exactly what’s happening at the moment. In the meantime, the best we can do is continue speaking out,” she concluded.