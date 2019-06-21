‘Basketball Wives’ Alum Draya Michele Shows Off Hourglass Figure In White Cut Out Swimsuit On Instagram

Former reality star Draya Michele looked like she was having the time of her life in a new video she posted on Instagram on Friday. In the clip, Michele is twirling her hourglass figure on a beach while wearing a very flattering white one-piece swimsuit with a cut-out design. The caption revealed that the suit was from Michele’s company, Mint Swim — a business that she’s owned since 2011.

Fans showed their appreciation for the Basketball Wives alum’s seductive display, with some famous faces sliding into the comments section to praise Michele. One very famous person — Kylie Jenner — added a comment that was filled with heart eye emojis

But her non-famous fans chimed in too with many of them saying that they couldn’t stop watching the video over and over again.

“I just been watching you twirl like it’s not a boomerang for about 30 views,” wrote one fan.

“I can’t stop watching this. Your body is perfect,” another commenter wrote.

The swimsuit is available on the Mint Swim website and the design is called the “Melanie.” It’s currently retailing for $60 and features a front zipper detail in addition to the cutouts. The swimsuit comes in both white and black.

In a 2017 interview with Refinery29, Michele revealed that she started the company with $12,000 while she was still on Basketball Wives Los Angeles.

“I saved up $12,000 and I invested it completely into my company,” she said. “I started with four styles of swimsuits and from there, things just grew via social media.”

Michele later credited a lot of her success with the popularity that she’d gained from the reality show. But those social media followers stuck with her after she left the show.

“I can actually remember my last episode on TV,” she continued. “On Instagram, I had 2 million followers in total. I’ve been off of TV for three-and-a-half years now, and I am at 6 million.”

Mint Swim designs have also been seen on celebrities other than Michele. As an article on vh1.com notes, Michele’s swimwear has been worn by Zendaya, Malaysia Pargo, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner. Perhaps that’s why the billionaire makeup mogul posted a comment on Michele’s most recent Instagram post.

And Mint Swim isn’t her only company either. She’s also the owner of Fine A** Girls, an athleisure wear company. With her success in entrepreneurship, Draya Michele has truly proven that she’s more than just the pretty girl who caused a lot of drama on Basketball Wives L.A.