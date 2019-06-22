‘Southern Charm’s’ Thomas Ravenel’s History Of Court Battles & Police Reports Go Back Before 2014

While the custody and legal battles of former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel continue to be a storyline on the Bravo show, the former politician’s issues have been dogging him since before the series started. The series launched in March of 2014, but his arrests in the public eye go back to 2007.

When Southern Charm first hit Bravo, Ravenel was still on probation from his guilty plea stemming from his arrest on federal charges involving cocaine use and distribution. But his problems started again after the show started airing and he stepped back into politics, running against Lindsey Graham for Senate, says The Post & Courier.

Lauren Moser, the hairdresser for Southern Charm co-star and former romantic partner Kathryn Dennis filed a police report against Ravenel while he was running for office and claimed that she had been assaulted, providing cellphone evidence of his erratic behavior.

In the police report, Moser alleges that Ravenel closed a door on her, causing her to fall down stairs and fall into the bushes, leaving her bruised. She added that in the same incident, Ravenel was carrying his infant daughter around and fell into a dark pool in the backyard of his Charlotte Street rental. This event also signaled the end of Ravenel’s relationship with Dennis as she reportedly didn’t back him up in the conflict with Moser.

S.C. Senate candidate Thomas Ravenel on Facebook: I did not assault my ex's hairdresser! http://t.co/9BHw39FNBw pic.twitter.com/rAaDLZX863 — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) October 27, 2014

The Post and Courier included stills from the video which Moser submitted, but described what went on in the video which was released to the public by police.

Loading...

“In the shaky cellphone video, a naked Ravenel can be heard questioning whether someone had been smoking marijuana in his Charlotte Street home. Dennis repeatedly asked Ravenel to go upstairs and to bed, and expressed outrage at what she described as her daughter being thrown in the pool.”

In the same year, Ravenel lost his driver’s license after he was found guilty of drunken driving in the Hamptons in New York, says The Post & Courier. Ravenel’s license was suspended in all states including South Carolina for six months.

But the former politician’s worst year in the public eye was 2018 after he was arrested and charged with the assault of the Ravenel family nanny, says The Inquisitr. Following this arrest, the nanny filed a civil suit, and Dennis challenged the custody arrangements and filed for sole custody of the two Ravenel children. The parties in the criminal, civil and custody cases are expected in court next month, and the outcome could see the former state treasurer behind bars once again.