Lea Michele Flaunts Her Rock-Hard Abs As She Strikes A Pose For International Yoga Day

Former Glee star Lea Michele flaunted her insanely fit physique in her latest Instagram post as she celebrated “International Yoga Day.” The 32-year-old singer, actress, author and newlywed is known for having an amazing body and she showed plenty of skin in this latest shot to prove her worthy.

Friday afternoon, Michele shared a snap in which she had donned workout wear to showcase her perfectly sculpted figure. Lea wore a black sports bra and short black workout shorts for the impressive pose that she demonstrated next to her pool.

Lea didn’t note whether this was a brand-new shot or more of a throwback, but she looked amazing either way. Michele’s dark locks were swept back into a simple ponytail and she was barefoot as she showed off her long, lean lines.

The Glee, Scream Queens and The Mayor star was photographed from the side as she stretched one arm straight out in front of her and raised one bent leg up behind her. Lea’s other hand grasped her pointed foot in a move that certainly impressed her followers.

A tattoo on Michele’s foot was visible, but fans know she also has a tattoo on her lower back that wasn’t featured in this particular shot. Her chiseled abs were one feature of Lea’s outrageously fit figure that was impossible to miss.

Over the course of the afternoon, Michele posted a handful of other still shots to her Instagram Stories. These were also shared to honor International Yoga Day for a practice in which Lea certainly knows her stuff.

A couple of the pictures showed her doing poses while wearing a black bathing suit as she stood on a surfboard. Another had Lea striking the same pose as was seen in her new post. However, in this case, she was standing in a forest and doing the pose while wearing black leggings and a zipped workout jacket.

A few of the shots were incorporated into Lea’s Instagram Stories, giving fans insight into other strategies she uses to maintain her impressively toned figure. Michele noted that she starts the day with celery juice. She also shared a glimpse of her during an infrared sauna session.

Lea also posted a photo of a plate of food she noshed on at ABC Kitchen in New York. The chic eatery touts a focus on local, organic ingredients and the plate she embraced clearly fits right into the healthy diet she embraces.

The Inquisitr has previously detailed that Michele focuses on avoiding processed and junk food. Instead, Lea relies on fresh and healthy ingredients and this approach has clearly paid off for her.

Earlier this week, Lea Michele teased that she has been working on a Christmas album, and she has a number of other projects in the works as well. As busy as she is with work projects and adjusting to her new marriage, the Scream Queens star obviously makes fitness and her health a priority too.