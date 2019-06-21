Kendall Jenner Turns Heads In ‘Wild Side’ Snakeskins

Kendall Jenner’s trademark look might come daring, but this supermodel doesn’t need a mini dress to turn heads. The 23-year-old’s latest street appearance has been caught by The Daily Mail – June 21 has already seen the newspaper dub Kendall’s look a “walk on the wild side.”

Earlier today, Kendall was papped leaving her New York City hotel. While her black-and-white Adidas windbreaker came casual, the star was upping the ante with the rest of her outfit. Kendall had covered her long legs in a stylish pair of glittering snakeskin pants. The red, black, and gold sweats came as somewhat unusual – then again, this fashionista is known for her offbeat style.

Kendall appeared both relaxed and determined as she exited her hotel. While she didn’t send out a smile and mostly looked downwards from behind dark shades, she didn’t seem stressed. If anything, there was a slight go-getter vibe from her face. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also appeared to have opted out of the family’s renowned glam. Kendall’s brown locks came loose and swept back behind the ears. Simple jewelry appeared to be the only accessory. Her look did, however, come fully color coordinated. Whites from the jacket and glossy pants matched the model’s sneakers.

NYC street appearances from Kendall have made major headlines of late. Earlier this week, the brunette was spotted frolicking the capital with a famous face. Her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Luka Sabbat was by her side. The 21-year-old Evian face and actor seemed quite taken by Kendall – as The Inquisitr reported, one photo showed Sabbat “fixated” on the model.

News of Kendall and Sabbat’s appearance likely got fans talking given that the pair was spotted on a yacht in Monaco back in May. Kendall is newly single following her split from basketball star Ben Simmons.

Buzz around Kendall might peak whenever an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs, but it’s likewise present every time the model updates her Instagram. With racy lingerie snaps and the occasional nude selfie, Kendall rakes in the engagement big time. Her following currently sits at 112 million. While many updates come as promotions for the various brands Kendall fronts, the feed likewise shows the model’s enviable life, luxury travels, and effortless style.

Kendall is now the world’s highest-paid supermodel. Her lucrative contracts place her as a spokesperson for mega-brands including Calvin Klein, Adidas, Proactiv, and Tiffany & Co. Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.