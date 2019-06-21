Apple Recalls MacBook Pros Over Battery Fire Risk

Apple has made the decision to recall a limited number of its 15-inch MacBook Pro units, according to a report from The Guardian.

The company issued a statement on Thursday, June 20, explaining the reason for the sudden recall. Apple says several of its older generation MacBook Pros contain a faulty battery that could possibly overheat and pose a safety risk or become a potential fire hazard. The faulty units were sold mainly between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by a unique product serial number.

Apple went on to say that the recall does not affect any of its other Mac notebooks, including the newer 15-inch MacBook Pros. The company says the safety of its customers is “top priority” and encourages all users to check the serial number of their machines to see if they’ve been affected.

“Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit [this website] for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge,” the statement read.

To check the model number of a MacBook Pro, choose “About This Mac from the Apple menu () in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have ‘MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),’ enter your computer’s serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.”

Apple launches recall program for select MacBook Pros due to battery safety concerns https://t.co/RCIqjlMXJ8 by @ChanceHMiller pic.twitter.com/IPADc2qfYE — 9to5Mac.com (@9to5mac) June 20, 2019

Loading...

This isn’t the first time Apple has issued a recall on one of its products. Earlier this year, the company announced the recall of its three-prong AC wall plug adapters, which were designed for international use, primarily in places like Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It was revealed that the adapters were faulty and could possibly break and give off an electric shock when being handled, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The company has also created a keyboard replacement service for the butterfly-switch keys found in the new MacBook Pro devices. After several attempts at correcting these keyboards, countless users have continued to voice complaints about the keys sticking and creating double letters when pressed or completely skipping the letters when triggered, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Despite these issues, Apple is still pushing forward with its laptop production. The company is rumored to be working on a new MacBook Pro with smaller bezels and an all-screen OLED design. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts this new laptop could be announced later this year, but this has not been confirmed.