‘Playboy’ Playmate Bryana Holly Wows In A Red Bodysuit On Instagram

Playboy model Bryana Holly recently shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram where she is featured wearing a skimpy red-colored bodysuit to reveal major skin.

She posted not one, not two but three pictures wearing the same outfit while she struck different poses to provide a generous view of her amazing body. The risque ensemble allowed the model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage as well as her well-toned thigh and pert derriere.

The model let her blonde hair down, wore a dark red lipstick to match her outfit and finished off her look with a pair of white sneakers. She also loosely hung a denim jacket on her shoulder to pose for the picture.

As of this writing, the picture amassed more than 30,000 likes and fans filled Bryana’s comments section with plenty of complimentary phrases.

“You’re a masterpiece. Why aren’t you in the Louvre?” one of her fans wrote. “Omg, this is insanely sexy,” another one opined.

While a third fan said that Bryana is the most beautiful model on Instagram, adding that she has no parallel.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “beautiful,” “extremely stunning,” “goddess,” and “my queen” to express their admiration for the model.

Bryana also posted a topless picture to titillate her fans where she could be seen wearing a pair of loose, khaki pants. She let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. Since full-on nudity is not allowed on Instagram, Bryana covered her breasts with the help of her hands.

Nonetheless, she flashed major underboob to sent temperatures soaring. As a result, the picture racked up more than 17,000 likes and close to 200 comments.

“Out of this world gorgeous,” one of her fans said. While another fan, totally ignoring that the model is in a relationship, said that he would like to take Bryana out on a date.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow celebrities and models also commented on the picture, including Olivia Brower, Roxy Horner and Kylie Rae.

According to an article by W Magazine, Bryana is currently dating British actor Nicholas Hoult. The couple met in 2017 and has been together since then. In April of 2018, Bryana also gave birth to their son.

Both Hoult and Holly, however, kept the news of the pregnancy and the birth of their child away from social media and decided to maintain some privacy. In fact, the couple didn’t even reveal the gender of their baby for a long time.