Vanessa Hudgens Floors Instagram While Showing Off Killer Abs In Sexy Black Bra & Yoga Pants

Vanessa Hudgens is making her Instagram followers sweat in her latest, sexy post.

As fans know, the actress is an ambassador for a number of companies including Avia fitness. The black-haired beauty regularly delights her Instagram followers with photos from her partnerships and that’s exactly what she did earlier today. In the stunning new photo posted for her legion of fans, Hudgens hits the gym up in style. In the snapshot, the 30-year-old shows off her amazing body in a sexy little outfit.

The actress stands in the middle of a crossfit floor while striking a killer pose in an all black outfit. Hudgens closes her eyes in the photo, sporting a smile on her face while wearing her short, dark tresses down and at her shoulders. Vanessa appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the snapshot with just a little bit of blush and eyeshadow.

The bombshell also shows off her rock-hard abs in a black sports bra with mesh paneling at the chest. Her belly button ring is fully on display in the photo and she pairs the look with a pair of high-waisted black yoga pants. The beauty also wears a black and white jacket tied around her waist and she looks nothing short of amazing while completing her look with a pair of black and white sneakers.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Hudgens a ton of attention with over 447,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let Vanessa know that they love her outfit while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her amazing body. A few other fans just took to the post to share their favorite emoji.

“You are such a BEAUTIFUL Human Being!!,” one follower commented.

“Love you babe your so beautiful,” another follower wrote with a series of emoji.

“If only I could feel this happy while working out,” another Instagram user chimed in.

In a recent interview with Women’s Health, Hudgens opened up about her diet and exercise routine. Though she likes to switch things up, the actress dished that her current obsession is SoulCycle. She also gushed over how much she likes to workout because of how it makes her feel.

“Working out is like moving meditation. I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant. You’re pushing through and surviving, and you know you will succeed and get through it no matter how uncomfortable it is,” she shared. “That spills into life, ’cause then you can walk into things with more certainty that you’ll end up all right.”

Fans can follow all of Hudgens’ amazing photos on Instagram.